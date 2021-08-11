Weekend Festival Guide: 7 fun events happening soon across the Miami Valley

Where: Mills Lawn Elementary School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs

Details: Over 85 fiber artists, printmakers, jewelry makers, photographers, fused glass makers, painters and other artists from Ohio and the surrounding states will be presenting their unique art at the Art on the Lawn event. Scratchboard artist Linda Alexander Radak will be the featured artist. Food trucks and live music will also be present at the event.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

✨Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: North Broad Street in downtown Middletown

Details: The city of Middletown will host its inaugural Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14. The celebration of craft beer will feature a beer garden with 10 breweries, live music, food trucks, a pub crawl and a “Beer Mile” race. More information about the Beer Mile race can be found by visiting runsignup.com.

Cost: General admission is $35 and VIBC admission is $50

More info: Website | Facebook

✨Englewood Art Festival

Caption The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission helps with three major projects each year, including the Englewood Festival, an arts and crafts event.

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15

Where: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

Details: The Englewood Art Festival will feature art vendors, a 5k race, food, live entertainment and a car show. Festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the 32nd Annual Englewood Festival 5k Classic. After the 5k race, the Englewood Festival Parade will kick off at Union Boulevard at 9 a.m. The Englewood Art Festival Charity Car Show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

✨Midwest Miniature Showcase

Caption The Midwest Miniature Showcase, billed as the area’s premier doll house and miniature show, will be held Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 in Fairborn. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: Friday, Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wingate by Wyndham Dayton, 3055 Presidential Dr., Fairborn

Details: The Midwest Miniature Showcase, the area’s premier doll house and miniature show, will feature over 40 tables of miniatures for sale from vendors all over the country. This year, scale replicas of Fairborn landmarks like Skateland, Foy’s and Southwestern Cement Company will also be on display.

Cost: Admission for the vendors area is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 through 15.

More info: Website

✨Dayton Funk Festival

Caption The Dayton Funk Festival, a free event that followed in the tradition of Dayton’s jazz, blues, and reggae festivals, took place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Sunday, Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: After canceling last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dayton Funk Festival is back with a celebration of all things funk music at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.

The following funk music acts are set to appear at the Dayton Funk Festival:

The Next Phaze: 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Swag Band: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Audio Show Band: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thump Daddy Funk Band: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Top Secret Band: 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

✨St. Brigid Parish Festival

Caption The St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia will be hosting their annual St. Brigid Parish Festival on Friday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. Credit: St. Brigid Catholic Church Facebook Credit: St. Brigid Catholic Church Facebook

When: Friday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia

Details: The festival will feature fair rides, adult and child games, a massive flea market, shopping and craft vendors, beer, an international foods tent, an annual 5k, a grand raffle and more.

The annual St. Brigid 5k Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. The race will begin and start at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Those who wish to participate in the 5k can pre-register on runsignup.com. Pre-registration is $15 per adult and $10 for children 14 years old and younger. Those registering at the event will pay $20.

Cost: Free. Ride wristbands will be available for $15 on Saturday afternoon and all day on Sunday.

More info: Website | Facebook

✨Germanfest Picnic

Caption The 38th Annual Germanfest Picnic will take place in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District from Friday, August 13th through Sunday, August 15. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Friday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: German Schnitzel dinners, custom brats and metts with brötchen, famous Liederkranz potato salad, sauerkraut and pretzels are all on the menu. A wide variety of amazing authentic desserts, including Bienenstich and Strudel, will also be available.

These items and more will also be available for carryout pickup on Friday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.n. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Customers can place an order for carryout by visiting the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner’s website.

The festival will feature German-style entertainment, including the Aaron Dussing and the Polka Revolution performing on Friday, Band 5 performing on Saturday afternoon, and The Klaberheads performing on Saturday evening and Sunday.

The Germanfest Picnic has several other activities in store, including a kids play area, Culture Display, virtual fashion show, the Best German Potato Salad Contest and more.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | 937-429-9251