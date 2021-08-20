What to expect at the Ohio Renaissance Festival next month

In just a few weeks, a truly magical experience will be taking place in the Miami Valley.
On weekends from Saturday, Sep. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 31, the popular Ohio Renaissance Festival will be held at Renaissance Park in Waynesville.
Visitors to the Renaissance Park will be able to enjoy live entertainment, a unique marketplace, authentic food vendors, games, rides and special themed weekends.
The live entertainment for the event will include full armor jousts, swordsmen, escape stunts, the Wheel of Death, fights with real armor and falconry displays. Pony rides, archery and ax throwing are just a few activities offered on the grounds of Renaissance Park.
Looking for the proper gear to outfit your Renaissance Festival escapades? The village offers period clothing, jewelry, fantasy artwork, elf ears, Medieval-themed board games, armor, swords and more.
Authentic cuisine will also be available to Renaissance Festival visitors. Aside from snacking on large turkey legs, a visit to 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, Archibald Drake’s, Davinci’s Pizza, Burger Shack or Cajun Cuisine might hit the spot. At the end of the night, visitors can sit down for a drink at Aleing Knight Pub.
Each weekend will feature a special theme, like Fantasy Weekend, featuring magical characters like the Witches Willy Nilly and fairies, and the last weekend of the Renaissance Festival, which will welcome trick-or-treaters to indulge in a mug of ale, candy and themed shows. More details about the themed weekends, pub crawls, feasts and other special events can be found by visiting the Renaissance Festival’s website.
Tickets can be purchased online for $19 per adult and $7.50 for children between the ages of five and 12. A season pass is $60 per person and an ORFans Membership, which includes a season pass, free parking, access to the exclusive Relaxation Station, a pin and more, is $130 per person.
Tickets at the front gate ticket booth are $23 per adult and $9.50 for children between the ages of five and 12. Admission for seniors (those 65 years of age and older) and military, police, fire and EMT personnel is $21. Parking is $3 per car.
More information about the Ohio Renaissance Festival can be found by visiting its website.
HOW TO GO
What: Ohio Renaissance Festival
Where: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville
When: Weekends and Labor Day from Sep. 4 through Oct. 31. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More info: renfestival.com