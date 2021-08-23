dayton-daily-news logo
X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Best spots in central Ohio to see stunning fall foliage

Stunning fall foliage in Fairfield County, Ohio.
Caption
Stunning fall foliage in Fairfield County, Ohio. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Visit Fairfield County

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
52 minutes ago

As a home to more than 125 different species of trees, Ohio boasts some of the most stunning fall foliage in the country. This stunning display is perhaps the most beautiful in central Ohio, where glimpses of the changing seasons are everywhere.

These are the most picturesque places to catch a glimpse of the fall foliage in central Ohio.

ExploreYoung’s Jersey Dairy to open new store this week

🍁🍂Dublin

Indian Run Falls in Dublin, Ohio.
Caption
Indian Run Falls in Dublin, Ohio. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Photo: Robb McCormick Photography

Credit: Photo: Robb McCormick Photography

Dublin, located just north of Columbus, is home to four waterfalls that provide the perfect backdrop to scenic fall foliage: Indian Run Falls, located at 700 Shawan Falls Dr.; Hayden Run Falls, located at 4326 Hayden Run Rd.; Glick Park Falls, located at 1 Glick Rd.; Wedgewood Hills Falls, located at 4623 Sandwich Ct.

The Dublin Link, the S-shaped suspension pedestrian and bicycle bridge that spans the Scioto River in downtown Dublin, is also a great place to view the changing leaves in Central Ohio. The brand new bridge connects the future Riverside Crossing Park on the east side to the retail businesses on the west side of Dublin.

ExploreWright State presents ‘Mamma Mia!,’ ‘Sweet Charity’ in 2021-2022

The city is also home to over 70 public art installations - including Field of Corn, or “Cornhenge,” as it is affectionately called. Located in the Sam and Eulalia Frantz Park in Dublin, Field of Corn is a Dublin Art Council project consisting of 109 ears of corn in realistic row patterns. Each ear of corn stands at approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and is embedded in a layer of concrete.

🍁🍂Fairfield County

Couple kissing at a covered bridge in Fairfield County, Ohio.
Caption
Couple kissing at a covered bridge in Fairfield County, Ohio. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Visit Fairfield County

Credit: Visit Fairfield County

Fairfield County, with Lancaster as its county seat, boasts 17 original covered bridges that date back to 1849. Fairfield County has put together a covered bridges driving tour on their website.

ExploreYour ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals

Visitors to Fairfield County can also admire the area’s fall foliage as they peruse the hundreds of scarecrows that line the streets of communities in the county. In October, the county will host its first-ever county-wide Trail of Scarecrows. Visitors can vote on their favorite scarecrow and the winners will receive a “People’s Choice” award. More information about the Trail of Scarecrows can be found by visiting Fairfield County’s website.

In addition, the Lake Loop and Head for the Hills are perfect for long drives or scenic walks among the fall colors.

In Other News
1
Celebrate cars of the Roarin’ Twenties at Dayton Concours d’Elegance
2
What to expect at the Ohio Renaissance Festival next month
3
‘We feel strongly these people should be honored’: Car show to raise...
4
Vroom! Legendary Hot Rod Power Tour in Dayton next week
5
5 things to do in the Miami Valley this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top