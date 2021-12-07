A one-of-a-kind cheese adventure awaits at Dayton Arcade

In the early ‘90s, the Dayton Arcade hosted Holly Days — a community event featuring entertainment, shopping and holiday fanfare.
The Arcade closed almost immediately after the Holly Days event in 1993 with the abandoned decor that could be seen from the windows since it closed. After an almost 30-year hiatus, Holly Days is back beginning today through Thursday featuring a local artisan gift market, live holiday entertainment, food and drink, and festive surprises in the Rotunda.
There are many surprises and cool moments being planned over the course of the event, but one sounds like it’s not to be missed.
St. Anne’s Cheese Company is offering a private one-of-a-kind cheese adventure in The Tank space with help from We Care Arts. It’s an opportunity to “ditch the sweet gingerbread house and learn how to put cheese and salami on a ‘Cheese Chalet’ to elevate your holiday charcuterie board,” according to organizers.
Taking the construction inspiration from a gingerbread house, they are opting for new construction materials for a savory and salty home. In addition, participants will receive a Polaroid picture of their experience to craft into a holiday ornament led by We Care Arts.
The new event, which promises to put the ART into artisan cheese for the holidays, has limited spots.
HOW TO GO
What: Holly Days Cheese Adventure in the Tank
When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7-9
Where: The Tank at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton
Cost: $45 for the specialty ticket, admission to Holly Days is free and open to the public
More info: RSVP at stannescheeseco.com. Visit www.arcadedayton.com for more information about Holly Days.
