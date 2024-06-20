All The Best Deli marks 1 year in business with free dessert, free food for kids

“While you’re here, make sure to congratulate our ‘original 9′ employees,” states a news release from the deli. “These 9 have been with us since we first opened our doors.”

All The Best is a New York-style deli. It recently added an Express Breakfast drive-through option and launched a loyalty program.

Back in April, the Dayton Daily News published an article about the history of the deli’s matzo ball soup. Check that out here.

More info

All The Best is open for carry-out and takes phone-in orders at 937-999-4204. It’s online at allthebestdeli.com. Visit All The Best at 5940 Far Hills Ave., Dayton.