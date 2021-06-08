Bourbon blast: El Meson combines bourbon and gourmet food in pop-up event

El Meson will host a pop-up bourbon tasting with Joseph Head, the co-owner of The Century Bar.
The event, a combination of four bourbons paired with gourmet flatbreads, will be held Thursday. June 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The bourbons, selected by Head, will be revealed that evening. “Joe is a magician that way,” Bill Castro, owner of El Meson, said. “He’s a showman and he’s knowledgeable.”
The Century Bar, located in downtown Dayton, has made the Bourbon Review’s list of “America’s Best Bourbon Bars” for eight consecutive years.
Four different flatbreads will be on the menu for the evening.
Fig Jam & Ham: Fig Jam, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan
Philly Cheesesteak: Steak, garlic white sauce, green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
Hot Honey Chicken Ranch: Spicy honey, chicken, ranch, cheddar jack cheese, green onion
Asian Zing Veggie: Tomato sauce, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, red onion, mozzarella cheese, Thai chili sauce
“Coming together again, bringing in a sense of community, laughter and camaraderie is what dining is supposed to be,” Castro said.
El Meson is located at 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton. Seating will be limited to 50 people.
Tickets are $55 plus tax and tip per person and can be purchased on the El Meson website. Designated driver tickets are also available.