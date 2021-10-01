Condado Tacos to celebrate National Taco Day with free tacos and new menu items

A seasonal favorite has also returned to the menu. Available now through the remainder of autumn is the Harvest Pear Margarita (perfect for pairing with your free taco) featuring reposado tequila, triple sec, house margarita mix, harvest pear fresh fruit puree and a cinnamon sugar rim.

Condado Tacos is located at 4482 Glengarry Dr. at The Greene in Beavercreek. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

More information about the National Taco Day deal at Condado Tacos can be found by visiting the chain’s website.