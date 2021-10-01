Condado Tacos to celebrate National Taco Day with free tacos and new menu items

Next week, Condado Tacos provides customers a tantalizing incentive to pick up a few tacos.
In honor of National Taco Day, occurring Monday, Oct. 4, the taco chain specializing in outside-of-the-box tacos, tequilas and margaritas will offer each customer one free taco with purchase from Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.
The deal is available through dine-in, pickup and delivery orders. Customers who wish to take advantage of this deal must sign up for the free Condado Tacos Rewards app prior to or on Monday, Oct. 4.
While visiting Condado Tacos to snag your free taco, be sure to try the chain’s latest menu additions, the Loaded Reefer Dip and the Smokin’ Joe Kush taco. The Smokin’ Joe Kush taco features a soft flour tortilla and jalapeno-cheddar dusted hard shell filled with smoked cheddar queso, ground beef, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos and dirty sauce. The Loaded Reefer Dip is just as enticing. The brand new dip consists of bacon refried beans topped with queso blanco, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, onions, dirty sauce and sour cream.
Credit: Condado Tacos
A seasonal favorite has also returned to the menu. Available now through the remainder of autumn is the Harvest Pear Margarita (perfect for pairing with your free taco) featuring reposado tequila, triple sec, house margarita mix, harvest pear fresh fruit puree and a cinnamon sugar rim.
Condado Tacos is located at 4482 Glengarry Dr. at The Greene in Beavercreek. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
More information about the National Taco Day deal at Condado Tacos can be found by visiting the chain’s website.