Get egg-cited: These are the Miami Valley restaurants serving up Easter meals

Soup or Salad Course:

Seafood Chowder

Spinach salad with honey mustard

Romaine salad with balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

Entrée Course:

Prime Rib Egg Benedict: An eight-ounce prime rib with breakfast potatoes and topped with hollandaise and a poached egg. Served on toast.

Tenderloin Skillet: Eight ounces of filet tips with asparagus, bell peppers, onions, breakfast potatoes and a poached egg. Served with hollandaise sauce.

Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict: Thinly sliced Norwegian smoked salmon topped with hollandaise and a poached egg. Served on toast.

Honey BBQ Salmon: Fresh Atlantic salmon with the restaurant’s sweet barbecue glaze and breakfast potatoes.

Carver’s Steak & Egg: An 11-ounce New York strip with breakfast potatoes, topped with an egg and hollandaise sauce.

Dessert Course:

Chocolate Brownie: Made with caramel chips, house-made chocolate sauce and whipped cream

OR

Carrot Cake: Moist carrot cake with cream cheese icing and crushed walnuts.

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-433-7099.

Where: Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 4. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $35 per person

More info: Website

🐰🍴Bob Evans

The Easter Premium Farmhouse Feast from Bob Evans. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography

Bob Evans is serving up plenty of meal options this Easter. Customers can choose from among the following Bob Evans Easter meals:

Easter Celebration Platter: Includes a full portion of Bob Evans’ slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, two side dishes, cranberry relish and two dinner rolls. The platter is $11.99 and serves one. It is available for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup during the week of March 29.

Easter Celebration Family Meal: Includes a family-sized portion of slow-roasted turkey, eight hickory-smoked ham steaks, three family-sized sides, a dozen dinner rolls and cranberry relish. The meal is $59.99 and serves up to six people. Customers can indulge in this meal through curbside pickup, carryout or delivery during the week of March 29.

Farmhouse Feast: This Bob Evans favorite includes slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, side dishes like bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, banana bread, and cherry and apple pies. The feast is $129.99 and serves eight to 10 people. A smaller portion of the Farmhouse Feast is also available for smaller groups of four and eight starting at $59.99. Guests can order their feast by calling, ordering online or visiting any Bob Evans location until Saturday, April 3. The feast will be available via curbside pickup, carryout or delivery through Sunday, April 4.

For those who would rather enjoy an Easter breakfast or brunch, Bob Evans is serving up a few festive options. The Farmer’s Choice Family Breakfast and new Honey Butter Chicken and Biscuit Family Breakfast start at $3.99 per person and can be enjoyed through curbside pickup, carryout or delivery at any Bob Evans location.

Already have a turkey or ham? Bob Evans is also offering family-sized versions of their side dishes that start at $6.99 and serve up to six people. Holiday desserts, such as cherry and apple pies, are also available for $10.99.

All Bob Evans locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Where: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley

When: Now through Sunday, April 4

Cost: From $11.99 to $59.99

More info: Website

🐰🍴The Florentine Restaurant

The Florentine Restaurant will be offering an Easter buffet that can be enjoyed in the restaurant or through curbside pickup.

Guests will be able to choose from among the following entrees:

Baked Ham

Meatloaf

Fried Chicken

And they can indulge in the following sides:

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Mac and cheese

Baked beans

Corn pudding

Cole slaw

Deviled eggs

Rolls and butter

Assorted desserts will also be available.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-855-7759.

Where: The Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown

When: Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Dine-in buffet is $24.99 per adult and $10.99 per child under eight years of age. Curbside pickup is $20.99 for one entree and all sides.

More info: Website | Facebook

🐰🍴Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering

Amber Rose Restaurant will be offering an Easter Brunch Buffet with plenty of family-friendly options.

The following entrees will be available at the brunch buffet:

Scrambled eggs

French toast bake

Omelet casserole

Biscuits and gravy

Chicken and waffles

Honey ham

Salmon

Cabbage rolls

Herb roasted pork loin

Kids chicken tenders

The following side dishes will be available as well:

Bacon

Sausage

Potatoes O’Brien

Fresh fruit

Pastries

Potato pancakes

Mac ‘n cheese

Breakfast bread

Smashed potatoes

Home-style green beans

Spinach salad

Desserts like Cherry Almond Bread Pudding, Apple Crisp and pies will also be available. Guests will be able to indulge in typical brunch delights like mimosas, Bloody Marys and Irish coffees.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-228-2511.

Where: Amber Rose Restaurant, 1400 Valley St., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $30 per adult and $10 per child ages 10 and under

More info: Facebook

🐰🍴Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is serving up a three-course Easter Feast that is available for pre-order on Eventbrite through Sunday, March 28.

Each feast is made to be reheated and includes the following items:

Pretzel Bread and butter

Easter Spring Salad: Carrots, cucumbers, sweet grape tomatoes, asparagus, chopped eggs, feta, romaine and creamy French vinaigrette

Smoked glazed ham

Your choice of Soy Ginger Salmon, Braised Short Ribs or Dana’s Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

The addition of Parmesan-Crusted Medallions for an additional $20

Mary’s Potatoes

Grilled broccoli

Ginger Spiced Carrot Cake: Vanilla sauce and fresh strawberries

The winery-restaurant recommends adding a bottle of Lux Pinot Noir to their meal.

The Easter meals can be picked up at the Centerville restaurant on Saturday, April 3 or Sunday, April 4.

Where: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

When: Available to pre-order through Sunday, March 28. Meals can be picked up on Saturday, April 3 or Sunday, April 4 at the restaurant.

Cost: A meal for four people is $119.99

More info: Website

🐰🍴Divine Catering & Events

Where: Divine Catering & Events, 2917 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Orders need to be placed by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 29. Guests can pick up their orders on Saturday, April 3

Cost: Dinners for eight to 10 people range from $105 to $135

More info: Website | Facebook

Guests can pre-order three varieties of Easter meals by visiting Divine Catering & Events’ website until Monday, March 29 at 5 p.m. The caterer will be offering a Sliced Roast Beef Dinner for $135, a Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Dinner for $105 and a Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner for $105. Each meal serves eight to 10 people and includes three sides and yeast rolls.

Customers can choose between the following sides:

Macaroni and cheese

Candied yams

Garlic mashed potatoes

Potato salad

Sweet potato souffle

Collard greens

Green beans

Guests can pick up their meals on Saturday, April 3 at Divine Catering & Events’ location in Dayton.