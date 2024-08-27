Dietz Block building plans call for restaurant, retailers and apartments

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A love for historical properties

The husband and wife duo, who have been married for 15 years, moved to Dayton in 2009 when Burgess was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They recalled being excited to move to the Gem City because of the old buildings and the cost of living. They purchased a house in the Oregon District and began restoring it as much as they could to its original state.

“We only look at historical properties. That’s one of our favorite things to do,” Jeanine said.

Today, they own seven properties in the South Park neighborhood — resulting in 13 residential units.

“The quality of the materials used back then — the wood — and a lot times the ornateness is just impossible to truly replicate these days, so preserving what’s there is often cheaper than reproducing,” Burgess said.

He grew up in Massachusetts in a house that was built in 1730. He said his parents restored it, but at that time he had no interest in restoring buildings when he grew up. Initially, the real estate side of purchasing properties got him back into it, but then he realized just how much he enjoyed working with his hands.

Jeanine, who was born in Michigan, said she did not live in a historical area growing up, but always enjoyed antique shopping with her mother. She has been a nurse since 2002 and often helps with the design and planning of the properties they purchase.

“I’ve always loved oldness,” Jeanine said. “There’s so much character. You can’t replicate it.”

Restoring the Dietz Block building

The couple was aware the Dietz Block building was going to auction last year, but didn’t seriously consider buying it. Earlier this year, they looked into it again, but at that time it was a little out of their price range. About four months later, they found out the price had dropped and they moved forward.

“To see it sit and knowing that the roofs were kind of starting to fail, it could handle it for a couple of years, but if they really started to deteriorate then there’s nothing you can do but tear it down,” Burgess said. “We’re not there. We got it in time.”

The Dietz Block building was built in 1886 and once housed Norman Miller & Sons Interiors store. It most recently was home to The Sugar Guild and at one point District Provisions, which housed Crafted & Cured, Glasz Bleu Oven, Jack Lukey’s Oyster Saloon & Caviar and Local Hero Butchery & Fare.

This will be the couple’s first commercial property.

They’re looking forward to providing a space for small businesses to flourish. Pretty House Salon, which has been located in the rear of the building for over a year, will remain open.

Timeline

The couple plans to start working on the 11,000-square-foot building as a whole before working with perspective tenants to build out each individual space. Burgess said they will start on the roof in the next month or two and will then figure out the building plan with architect Matt Sauer.

Burgess said there are some fire code and safety issues on the second floor they are trying to figure out. He’s hoping for three residential apartments upstairs, but if it doesn’t work out there will be additional commercial space.

For the tenants on the first floor, they’re looking for likeminded small business owners that are resourceful entrepreneurs. Their goal is to have at least one tenant open by spring 2025.

After the roof is completed, Burgess plans to restore the exterior of the building. He is known for doing custom wood and metal work at businesses throughout the region such as Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton.

The Wayne Avenue Traffic Calming Project is also expected to happen in summer 2025, allowing more street-side access to the Dietz Block building.

Overall, the building has good bones, Burgess said. The couple, with the help of their 10-year-old daughter, Kay, are ready to clean up the historic building and make it shine.