It’s National Mac & Cheese Day! Here’s how to win a year’s supply of the ultimate comfort food

Can’t get enough of the ooey gooey goodness of macaroni and cheese? Panera Bread has the answer for you.
Today, July 14, is National Mac & Cheese Day and Panera is giving away a year’s supply of their recipe for Mac & Cheese to 15 people.
#NationalMacAndCheeseDay? We think it should be Mac & Cheese Year 😏— Panera Bread (@panerabread) July 14, 2021
Have a pet named Mac? A mac themed room in your house? Show us how much you 💛 our mac.
Post a pic or vid using #sweepstakes, #12MonthsofMac, and tag us to enter. You could win free mac & cheese for a year! pic.twitter.com/DgfF9Wzhl7
Panera describes their version of the ultimate comfort food as “tender shell pasta in a blend of rich cheeses including our tangy aged white cheddar cheese sauce.”
The cheesy prize is only available to MyPanera members, according to the website Fansided, and will be awarded as one free mac and cheese bowl per day uploaded to the account.
Cheesy creativity is needed for this contest. Macaroni and cheese lovers must post a picture or video to social media, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok using #12MonthsOfMac, #sweepstakes, and tag @panerabread.