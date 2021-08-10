National S’mores Day: New Krispy Kreme doughnuts will melt your heart

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Hershey’s to commemorate National S’mores Day, today, Aug. 10.
The combination of chocolate and marshmallow — a campfire treat for eons — has morphed into two new doughnuts.
The S’mores Classic Doughnut is filled with marshmallow cream, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with more marshmallow and icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs.
The S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut is a Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with chocolate chips.
Doughnut lovers can purchase the S’mores Lovers Dozen, a combination of four of the S’mores Classic, S’mores Fudge Cake and original glazed doughnuts.
The special doughnuts are available through Aug. 29 at participating shops.