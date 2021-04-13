Pizza Bandit launches Kickstarter campaign to fund new kitchen

“The support we’ve received so far has been so overwhelming we’ve reached our production capacity,” Johnson said. “We’re selling out almost every night. We want to provide even more great pizza and snacks, and the only way we can do that is with a bigger kitchen.”

James Burton is one of the owners of The Pizza Bandit, a New York style pizza truck that can be found at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF

To meet their fundraising goal, the creative forces behind The Pizza Bandit will offer pledge levels for those who donate to their Kickstarter campaign. The pledge levels range from $5 to $5,000 and include rewards for donations such as a T-shirt that says “I am the Pizza Bandit” for a $40 donation, designing your very own pizza that will be served for at least a day on The Pizza Bandit in exchange for a $100 donation, and one free pizza per week for life to those who donate $2,500 to the campaign. Every reward level is detailed on The Pizza Bandit’s Kickstarter campaign page.

More information regarding The Pizza Bandit’s Kickstarter campaign can also be found by visiting the restaurant’s website or Facebook page.

The Pizza Bandit is located at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in downtown Dayton. Orders can be placed on the restaurant’s website or by calling 937-476-1895. Delivery is available to those within a five-mile radius of Yellow Cab Tavern.