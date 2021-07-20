WORTH THE DRIVE: Delicious horrors await at Cleveland’s Haunted House Restaurant

While you’re eating, you can watch a scary movie on one of the televisions in the restaurant. Free popcorn, framed “Candyman,” “Scream” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” posters, and movie reel lights will only add to the horror ambiance.

Those lucky enough to experience a birthday at The Haunted House Restaurant will enjoy the “Purge”-themed clip that plays with siren music leading into Stevie Wonder’s birthday song. As if that wasn’t horrifying enough, the “Jaws” theme song will play throughout the restaurant each time someone orders the “Jaws” pizza.

The interior of the Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: The Haunted House Restaurant Credit: The Haunted House Restaurant

The restaurant also offers an array of craft beers, wines and liquors. Those who want to share an alcoholic beverage can sip on a 51-ounce Creepy Crawlers Mojito, The Thing, King Kong or Candyman cocktail.

The Haunted House Restaurant is located at 13463 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. The brand new restaurant will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

More information about the Haunted House Restaurant can be found by visiting its website or Facebook page.