WORTH THE DRIVE: Delicious horrors await at Cleveland’s Haunted House Restaurant

A brand new horror-themed restaurant has just opened in Cleveland and its delectable menu and ambiance are sure to be scream-inducing.
The Haunted House Restaurant, located in Cleveland Heights, opened to the public today, July 20. The restaurant packs a horrifying punch with a menu, decor and other features that are all inspired by popular horror movies.
The horror-themed restaurant was the brainchild of Ryan Gullatt, Andre Scott, Jeremiah Burks and Chris Thomas. To create the horror-themed menu they desired, the owners recruited Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, a rising star in the culinary world who has worked with Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri in the past.
Credit: The Haunted House Restaurant
The themed menu includes nods to famous horror movie characters, like The Shaggy, which is banana pudding, granola-encrusted French toast stuffed with cream cheese and whipped cream, and Pennywise, which is a red waffle with fried chicken, over-medium egg, and pepper jack heat drizzle. Those in the mood for a light snack could also indulge in the Nightmare on Elm Street Corn. Haunted House Restaurant will mostly serve brinner (the combination of breakfast and dinner).
While you’re eating, you can watch a scary movie on one of the televisions in the restaurant. Free popcorn, framed “Candyman,” “Scream” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” posters, and movie reel lights will only add to the horror ambiance.
Those lucky enough to experience a birthday at The Haunted House Restaurant will enjoy the “Purge”-themed clip that plays with siren music leading into Stevie Wonder’s birthday song. As if that wasn’t horrifying enough, the “Jaws” theme song will play throughout the restaurant each time someone orders the “Jaws” pizza.
Credit: The Haunted House Restaurant
The restaurant also offers an array of craft beers, wines and liquors. Those who want to share an alcoholic beverage can sip on a 51-ounce Creepy Crawlers Mojito, The Thing, King Kong or Candyman cocktail.
The Haunted House Restaurant is located at 13463 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. The brand new restaurant will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
More information about the Haunted House Restaurant can be found by visiting its website or Facebook page.