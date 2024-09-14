Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 9-08-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

The kids are not alright

The Dayton Daily News this week published a package of stories laying bare the issue of youth mental health as part of our Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis reporting project. This is a public service journalism project made possible by our subscribers:

• What we found: Reporters Eileen McClory and Samantha Wildow authored this in-depth report on the issue, telling the story of a local mother and her teen son who struggled with suicidal ideation after his father died by suicide. Their story explores contributing factors and explores solutions.

• Key stat: There are a lot of eye-opening statistics in the story. This one jumped out to me: In Ohio, a 2022-2023 report from OHYES!, a state report on youth, found 37% of kids reported feeling sad or hopeless every day for the past two weeks, an indicator of suicidal ideation. Pre-pandemic, that percentage was 26%.

• Reporting on suicide: We are cognizant that reporting on suicide must be done responsibly. Here is a story on how the Dayton Daily News approaches reporting on suicide as part of this project.

• Personal connection: This topic is personal to a lot of people, including one of the lead reporters on the project. Read Samantha’s piece on how a friend’s death by suicide when she was young impacted her life, and why this project is important to her.

• Charlie’s story: In this story, local teen Charlie Pope bravely tells her story of dealing with mental health challenges and the importance of removing the stigma surrounding it.

• Getting help: Additional stories in this series include how to talk to your kids about mental health, how to find help for kids in crisis, and a free online resource guide.

• More to come: On Tuesday, an event at Wright State University sponsored by the Dayton Daily News and other partners will bring together a panel to talk about addressing mental health challenges in the community. Future stories in this project will look at the role of social media in youth mental health, as well as what parents, institutions and the entire community can do to address the problem.

Springfield gets national attention over Haitian immigration

The Dayton Daily News and our sister publication the Springfield News-Sun have reported for years on the impact of an influx of Haitian immigrants is having on Springfield. But the issue grabbed the national spotlight this week thanks first to a viral rumor and then amplified in the presidential debate.

• The pets are safe: First off, our reporting has found no indication that Haitian immigrants in Springfield are capturing or eating people’s pets, though that allegation continues to be repeated.

• More important issues: But that doesn’t mean there aren’t real challenges posed by the sudden population influx. City leaders say we should focus on those issues.

• Bomb threats: Meanwhile the national attention has led to public safety concerns with a rash of bomb threats closing government buildings and hospitals across Clark County.

• Local journalism: Our reporters have produced dozens of stories in the past week seeking to provide context and facts in the midst of this national maelstrom. This has included a roundup of previous stories on why Haitians are coming here, an explainer on the program that allows them to stay legally, reaction from state leaders, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s connections to Haiti, the facts about whether geese are being stolen from local parks, and much more.

• More to come: Our reporters continue digging into the facts, telling the stories of the city’s Haitian immigrant population, investigating concerns raised by city residents, and revealing how this situation is impacting our community and what solutions exist.