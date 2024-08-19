Community Conversation invites neighbors to learn about mental health challenges, discuss solutions

Panelists for the Community Conversation include:

Crystal Allen – CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Dayton

Tristyn Ball, Ph.D. – Director of Prevention and Early Intervention, Montgomery County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services) Board

Kelly Blankenship, DO – Associate Chief Medical Officer of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, Dayton Children’s Hospital

Barbara Marsh, Ph.D. – Director, Counseling and Wellness Services, Wright State University

Greta Mayer, Ph.D. – CEO, Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties

“Mental Health Matters: A Community Conversation” is co-hosted by the Dayton Daily News, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA), and Wright State University. The event will be held in the Wright State Student Union. Seating at the Community Conversation is limited, and a free Eventbrite registration is required. Sign up to attend here.

“This event is a tremendous example of the ways in which our community can come together to support one another and ensure we have the necessary resources to help anyone facing a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Amy Thompson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wright State University.

Thompson noted that mental health struggles have been on the rise among young adults, and is now the second leading cause of student drop out at the college level.

“Through collaborations like this, along with our campus-wide mental health task force and enhanced counseling services, we are working diligently to ensure Wright State students have the mental health support they need throughout their academic journey and beyond,” Thompson said.

The goal of this community event is to help residents understand that mental health challenges can impact anyone, at any point in their lives.

“As community and business leaders, we have a responsibility to speak up about the challenges we see in the care continuum to bring new resources into our community,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO of GDAHA. “If we do not rise to this challenge now, we will continue to see mental health crises escalate and those results can be devastating for everyone impacted.”

The Dayton Daily News will kick off an in-depth investigation into the mental health crisis, beginning with a lens on children in our communities. Over the course of several months, our reporters will investigate the problems and challenges and highlight the work of community organizations and advocates to address them. The series, called Mental Health Matters, will be free to any reader online, thanks to the support of Dayton Daily News subscribers.

“Several individuals, advocates and organizations have been working to build coalitions to advocate for change and solutions,” said Ashley Bethard, editor and chief content officer of the Dayton Daily News. “With this public service journalism, we hope to share the stories of these solutions that could serve as inspiration or models elsewhere in Ohio or the nation.”

HOW TO GO:

For more information and to reserve your seat at Mental Health Matters: A Community Conversation: Register here.

WHAT: Mental Health Matters – A Community Conversation

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 17

WHERE: Wright State University Student Union, Apollo Room

TIME: 5:30 – doors open for resource fair; 6 p.m. – keynote address and discussion begins

