Are Haitian migrants stealing geese in Springfield parks? Here’s what we know

The issues are receiving renewed attention after former President Donald Trump, at a rally in Tucson, Ariz., Thursday night, reiterated rumors about Haitians in Springfield.

“The migrants are walking off with the town’s geese. they’re taking the geese. You know where the geese are, in the park, in the lake. And even walking off with their pets,” Trump said. “My dog’s been taken!”

There have been no reports of Haitian immigrants in Springfield stealing pets, city and county officials have said.

As for the claims about geese, records obtained from ODNR and Clark County show two complaints this year.

On March 27 around noon, a caller said she was driving in Snyder Park and saw three men — described as “Haitian males” — place a live Canada goose and a live duck in a black trash bag and drive away.

“The officer monitored the area and did not find any evidence of a crime,” according to ODNR.

On Aug. 26, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office relayed a report of two men and two women believed to be Haitian each carrying a goose apiece.

“The officer was initially unable to reach the witness but later made contact. No supporting evidence to verify the claim was found,” according to ODNR.

Clark County officials said earlier this week they scoured 11 months of call records and found the Aug. 26 call was the only one of this type to their dispatch center.

“No videos have surfaced, no pictures have surfaced, no dead geese have surfaced; there’s nothing to substantiate that it’s happening,” Clark County Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse said Wednesday.

At an Aug. 27 Springfield City Commission meeting, a man told commissioners that Haitians were taking ducks out of the park, but did not offer any evidence.

A widely circulated photo of a man carrying what appears to be a goose down a city street has been traced back to Columbus, at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Northwold Road.

ODNR has a dedicated wildlife officer assigned to Clark County who routinely monitors Snyder Park because it is a popular fishing area, the agency says.

Canada geese are protected under federal and state law. Canada geese and ducks can be hunted at certain locations during certain times of the year — this year the early season for Canada geese is right now, Sept. 7 through 15 — with a proper permit.

Hunting is not allowed at Snyder Park, according to National Trails Parks & Recreation District.