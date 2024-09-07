Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 9-08-24

This week that includes the launch of our Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis project, and a look at what autumn has in store for the Dayton region.

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

And occasionally, bean dip recipes.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis

Mental health issues affect all segments of our community, in slightly different ways. Our in-depth reporting focus this year is centered on children through our Kids in Crisis series.

• Editor’s note: Dayton Daily News Editor-In-Chief Ashley Bethard wrote this column on why we are devoting significant resources to this pressing issue.

• Key stat: In 2023 alone, 7,000 children were admitted to Dayton Children’s Hospital for mental health issues, including suicide attempts or suicidal ideation.

• Free content: This is important public service journalism, so we are making all of our content for this project available free online. This is made possible by our generous subscribers.

• Resource guide: Inserted in today’s newspaper is a resource guide with information and resources on addressing mental health issues. You can go here to find that content online.

• Community conversation: You are invited to join us at an in-person panel discussion of these issues at Wright State University with area experts on Sept. 17. Go here for details on that event.

• More to come: Our coverage will continue next week with in-depth reporting on these issues, with our reporters talking to area kids and experts about what is driving these issues and what we can do, individually and collectively, to address them. Follow our coverage at DaytonDailyNews.com/mental-health-matters.

• Help available: If you or someone you know is in crisis call or text 988 to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 24/7.

Fall in Ohio means football, festivals, hay rides and politics

It’s (almost) fall, y’all. Here’s what you need to know about that.

• Who Dey: Obviously fall means football season! I’ll be rooting for the Bengals today in their season opener against New England. Our Bengals reporter Laurel Pfahler has this report on whether Joe Burrow can bounce back from injury to lead the team to another Super Bowl berth.

• That beautiful bean footage: We asked readers to submit tailgating recipes for this story, and I was asked to try making Craig’s Bean Dip, submitted by a reader from Oakwood. Here is video of me trying to cook, if you’re curious how that went.

• Back-to-school season: Every year we ask area high school seniors about their hopes and fears in their final year of high school. Nick Blizzard has that story.

• Festival season: Fall in Ohio also means TONS of festivals. Go here for a roundup of fall festivals around the region.

• Spooky season: We also have a roundup of area haunted houses, if that’s your thing.

• Election season: Early voting starts in October and Election Day is in November for an election with HUGE ramifications on the local, state and national level. Find all of our Election 2024 coverage here.