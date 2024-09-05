Local high school senior leaders share goals, concerns as final year starts

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Those responding to a series of questions from the Dayton Daily News include:

•Macee Bell, Miamisburg High School student body president.

•Nathan Dobles, Northmont High School student representative for the district’s board of education.

•Lauren Jessup-Aiken, 2025 Centerville High School class president.

•Hailey McKenzie, Beavercreek High School student leader.

•Sadhil Mehta, a Tippecanoe High School Student Senate executive team member.

•Norman Louis Sorio, Dayton Public Schools Student Senate member and commanding officer of Belmont High School’s NJROTC.

A “significant number” of high school students struggle to get adequate sleep while having high levels of stress and academic concerns, according to a recently released report.

The report by Challenge Success, a nonprofit affiliated with Stanford University, was based on data from more than 270,000 students. Among its findings:

90% are sleep deprived.

75% report exhaustion, difficulty sleeping and stress headaches.

63% report workload is a major source of stress.

Nonetheless, local students said they have several ways to enjoy their final year: Heading fundraising competitions with rival schools; relaxing while cashing in deals with their parents; taking part in academic competitions; and making lasting memories with friends, among them.

As head of Belmont’s NJROTC unit, Sorio wants it to “bring home more trophies from … competitions and leave a legacy behind. On top of that, I’m excited about my sports. Our cross-country team is aiming to win the city championships again, making it two years in a row.”

Below are the students’ responses to Dayton Daily News questions, with some editing for space.

What is a top concern for students in your grade and why?

Bell: The top concern for students in 12th grade, my grade, would be finding available resources to help make the right decision of what to do after high school.

Dobles: Making sure we get to where we want to after graduation I’d say is our top concern. An age range with the word adult in it is a scary place to be if you’ve entered it financially unstable.

Jessup-Aiken: Mental health. Senior year is a pretty big year with lots of positive changes. However, all these changes are also big responsibilities that can put a burden on us and eventually lead to unhealthy stress.

McKenzie: Students struggle with the large amounts of stress on their shoulders from college applications and deciding what they want to do with their lives after high school because of the uncertainty of their next steps.

Mehta: In this day and age, anxiety and a lack of motivation are everywhere. Students in my grade struggle to concentrate while balancing the pressures of grades, social life and more.

Sorio: Catching up. Some students may not have enough credits or seals to graduate, and I know that would be a stressful situation to be in. Senior year should be the year students are trying to figure out what they’re doing after high school. But instead, those students have to worry about meeting all the requirements to graduate on time.

Who has been the best positive influence on your life and why?

Bell: My parents have equally been the best positive influence on my life due to their morals that they hold for my family. They have pushed me to work hard and earn everything I have accomplished.

Dobles: My two elder sisters. People might see success as intimidating — especially from a medical school student and a Princeton graduate — but it takes stress off my shoulders when the success is produced by people I love.

Jessup-Aiken: My mom … because she has taught me to carry myself with grace. She has taught me that you should never put a limit on your dreams and if you believe and put your faith in God, anything can be possible.

McKenzie: My mother. She supports me through the highs and lows, helping me stick to my goals and succeed to become the best version of myself. I could never ask for a better mom. I can always rely on her no matter what happens.

Mehta: My little sister. Despite being younger than me, she shows such youthful vitality and excitement to learn that it rejuvenates that same spirit inside of me. Despite being just 8 years old, she has shaped me into the caring and kind individual I have become today.

Sorio: My sister. She’s the one who has watched over me and my brothers ever since we moved to America. She took on the responsibility of being both the big sister and a parent to us. She has shown me that it’s OK to fail, get back up and start over again. She lives her life so we can use it as an example and learn from her, whether it’s something she has overcome or succeeded in.

What are you looking forward to this school year?

Bell: This school year I am looking forward to learning more in my classes, being the student body president, and getting ready for college.

Dobles: I put a lot on my plate this year academically, so I’m looking forward to all of the bargain Tuesdays I watch movies.

Jessup-Aiken: Definitely … fulfilling my duties as class president. I’m excited to be planning the events and running Centerville’s Spirit Chain fundraiser (with Fairmont High School) along with creating a positive environment in our school. I love our high school community and I feel blessed to be able to give back to them.

McKenzie: I am on the varsity golf team and am looking forward to having a strong final season with the team! I am also very excited to make many memories with my friends and enjoy the last year of high school.

Mehta: I am very excited about this year. I look forward to being more active in school spirit and improvement through my elevated role in the student senate. I am also looking forward to continuing to help in the community and representing Tippecanoe High School, whether it be tennis games, quiz bowl matches, science fair competitions, etc.

Sorio: I have a lot to look forward to. I will be graduating at the top of my class, which means I’ll be one of the first to walk on stage and receive my diploma. I’m also looking forward to leading the Belmont NJROTC program as the new commanding officer. We’ve got some great plans for the year. For our annual mass inspections, we’re aiming for the distinguished unit award.

What are your plans beyond high school?

Bell: I plan on going to college and going into the occupation of pediatric occupational therapy.

Dobles: The plan is to graduate college with a bachelor’s in neuroscience, then hope I land in an institution that lets me pursue both a PhD and MSW/M.Ed.

Jessup-Aiken: To attend college, and run track and field. I would like to major in kinesiology and go the pre-med route to set myself up to be a team physician in the future.

McKenzie: I plan on attending college to major in finance and accounting, and further my golf career.

Mehta: To attend an out-of-state college and pursue data science, and other interdisciplinary interests. I plan to incorporate all of these interests in my life and can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.

Sorio: I plan on attending The Ohio State University to study for a medical degree. While at OSU, I also plan on joining the NROTC program because I want to pursue a career in the military and potentially be a nurse or physician in the U.S. Navy.

What advice do you have for freshmen?

Bell: I would advise freshmen to put forth their best effort in their school work, push themselves, have fun and get involved as much as they can.

Dobles: Something unfulfilled will last forever. You’re doing yourself a disservice if you enter high school already with an idea of who you’re going to be. Be more than one person and also try anything that catches your eyes.

Jessup-Aiken: To find your niche and get involved. It was one of the best things I did going into high school. I was able to make so many new friends I wouldn’t have otherwise met if I hadn’t participated and put myself out there.

McKenzie: Enjoy the time you have in high school. I know many people say this, but high school flies by. Support your high school or find your passion so one day you can look back knowing you made a difference and enjoyed high school to the fullest.

Mehta: As you navigate through high school, remember to stay true to yourself. Don’t lose sight of the things that make you unique. Pursue your passions and never let go of your innate curiosity about the world. While your high school journey will be filled with sports, clubs and studying, always make time for what truly excites and interests you.

Sorio: My biggest advice for freshmen and underclassmen is to stay goal-focused, open-minded, get involved and have fun. Being goal-focused has been my secret weapon for maintaining good grades, staying on track for graduation, and helping me envision my future.