8-bedroom home features multipurpose ballroom

Inside, the main level has many of the original design details, including hardwood floors, solid oak doors, wrought-iron railings, decorative fireplaces with gas options, French doors, oak built-ins and plaster walls with relief art, roping, and friezes.

Formal entry opens into a foyer with tortoise-shell tile flooring that flows into hardwood flooring which continues into a parlor, living room and dining room. Wrought-iron railing accents the wood staircase that leads to the second floor, and glass panel doors open into the kitchen’s planning room.

A circular driveway leads to the 2-car garage with oversized bay doors and encircles a stone planter.

The formal living room has plaster relief crown molding and a decorative fireplace. There are two built-in display areas and French doors open to the rear stone patio.

Tucked off around the formal staircase is the dining room with a brass chandelier, a built-in bar with oak cabinetry and glass-panel doors, a built-in china hutch and three cutouts with wrought-iron accents.

A spacious kitchen has a wall of oak pantry cabinets with pullout shelves. An island provides seating for four and has a cooktop. Wall ovens are near the double sink, and there are two refrigerator nooks. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room with seven windows that look out over the patio and wooded yard.

A grand multipurpose ballroom extends the back of the house and is accessible from the kitchen and the family room. The ballroom has a barrel ceiling with columns accenting the central space. Floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors open to a wooden deck with balcony extension. The ballroom has media nooks for a possible theater, access to a half bathroom, access to the oversized two-car garage and access to two back staircases.

Mirrored French doors open from the ballroom into a more casual family room, which has a decorative stone fireplace, built-in media center, built-in bookcases, a bay window and a coffered ceiling. The family room has access to the kitchen and back staircase to the second floor and the basement.

Above the garage and accessible from a staircase from the ballroom is the main bedroom suite. The room is divided into living space and bedroom and has a private bathroom. Columns with fluted mantel create a walkway between the sitting room and the bedroom. The bedroom has built-in storage drawers and dormer window nooks with seats.

The sitting room has a wall of built-in bookcases and media cabinets as both rooms have a vaulted ceiling. The bathroom features a corner double-sink vanity, a corner whirlpool tub, a ceramic-tile surround walk-in shower and a walk-in closets.

A hallway from the main bedroom leads to a second bedroom or playroom with built-in storage nooks and a vaulted ceiling.

Crossing over into the original upstairs, there are six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Two bedrooms have angled ceilings with built-in storage and bed platforms. One room has a walk-in cedar-lined closet. Two bedrooms have a decorative fireplace. Many of the rooms have hardwood flooring and some have built-in light scones.

The bathrooms have original sinks and fixtures with detailed ceramic-tile accents. There are cast-iron tubs with showers and built-in linen cabinets and drawers.

The basement is accessible from a back staircase off the kitchen and from a hidden staircase off the formal foyer. The basement has been finished into a recreation room with a decorative fireplace, glass-block windows and access to a full bathroom.

At the center of the basement is a workshop with a stone floor and the mechanical systems. A laundry room has a folding counter, double wash sink, a closet, a laundry chute and laundry hookups. Glass-block windows allow natural light to fill most of the finished space.

KETTERING

Price: $749,900

Directions: Stroop Road to Stonebridge to right on Blossom Heath

Highlights: About 8,360 sq. ft., 8 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths, 5 decorative fireplaces, stucco reliefs, roping, friezes, hardwood floors, built-ins, wrought-iron railings, French doors, eat-in kitchen, pantry cabinets, ballroom, pillar accents, 3 staircases, semi-finished basement, grand main bedroom, family room, 2-car garage, circular driveway, stone terrace patio, wooden deck, 1.4-acre lot

For More Information

Susan Westbeld

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill

(937) 435-1177, ext. 173