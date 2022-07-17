Clean lines, panoramic views

COVER HOME:
505 WALNUT SPRINGS DRIVE, OAKWOOD
Mid-century modern style has transformed this home’s original transitional design with open spaces and clean lines plus allows panoramic views of the 0.77-acre, private back yard with resort-like features.
“It’s an exemplary combination of interior and exterior design,” said Realtor Jeanne Glennon. “The owners, a professional interior designer and an engineer, thought of everything as they transformed this 1970s transitional home into a contemporary sanctuary.”
Behind the understated exterior hidden among the trees, renovations in 2012 added custom built-ins, updated bathrooms and allowed combined indoor and outdoor entertainment options. Listed for $1.2 million by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the three-story, cedar-sided home at 505 Walnut Springs Drive has about 4,670 square feet of living space.
The 0.77-acre property overlooks the sixth fairway of the Dayton Country Club golf course. Extensive landscaping blends evergreens, hardwoods, perennials and natural grasses to provide privacy with a view. The 20-by-40 saltwater pool, built by Buckeye Pools, ranges in depth from 4 feet to just over 9 feet.
A concrete sundeck with shady nook surrounds the pool, and steps lead up to a covered patio. A wooden deck is partially covered with tinted skylights for natural light yet allows sun protection, and the sundeck is complete with hot tub.
Inside the home, the same views can be enjoyed from the two-story great room with a Venetian plaster fireplace that has a polished concrete hearth. Horizontal-grain, custom cabinetry surround two sub-zero wine refrigerators. Upper cabinets have glass-panel doors for displays, and the wood grain complements the granite countertop with sink.
The same cabinetry offers plenty of storage within the kitchen, including a pantry with roll-out shelves and a spacious island. Appliances include a Thermador six-burner gas range, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher and a Bosch refrigerator. A tall box window fills the kitchen with natural light while triple patio doors offer natural light and deck access to the adjoining dining area. A built-in buffet has a granite countertop and storage.
Off the kitchen is a mudroom with deck entrance and access to the three-car garage.
From the great room, a flexible space offers a study or den area with built-in bookcases and cabinetry. The flex-space transitions to a first-floor bedroom suite with a private full bathroom. The bath has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. A half bath is located off the great room foyer.
A stainless-steel banister with horizontal cables continues the clean lines within the open staircase that leads to the second and lower levels.
The lower level has a recreation room with game and media area plus access to the covered outdoor patio. Off the recreation room is another multipurpose room currently set up as an exercise room, but it could also be a fifth bedroom as there are two double-door closets.
Off the opposite side of the recreation room on the other side of the stairwell is a fourth bedroom and full bath with dressing area.
Three bedrooms and three full bathrooms are on the second level. The staircase wraps up to a balcony library and loft hallway that leads to the main bedroom suite. Designed for privacy but allowing natural light through cutouts, the bedroom has a loft-like floor plan. A walk-in closet has built-in organizers, including an island bureau with drawers and countertop.
The spa-like bathroom has a deep, jetted tub below a window with extended granite countertop that curves to the ceramic-tile walk-in shower with multiple shower heads, bench seat and glass doors. A long vanity has double sinks and a make-up desk, and the cabinetry matches the full wall of linen cabinets. There is a private toilet room.
A short hallway leads to the other two bedrooms, each with private bathrooms and dressing areas. Each bedroom has large windows, furniture nooks, built-ins and spacious closets. The baths are divided with single-sink vanities and closets in one half while tub/showers are within the other half.
Other upgrades include the garage doors, the dual heating and cooling systems, Wi-Fi programmable thermostats and security cameras at the pool and driveway.
OAKWOOD
Price: $1,200,000
Directions: Far Hills to west Thruston Boulevard, to Runnymede Road to Walnut Springs Drive.
Highlights: About 4,670 sq. ft. 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, built-ins, wet bar, flexible space, first-floor bedroom, study, walk-in closet, spa main bath, recreation room, surround-sound, dual HAVC, balcony deck, hot tub, covered patio, in-ground salt-water swimming pool, golf course views, 3-car garage, smart home, security system
For more information:
Jeanne Glennon and Felix McGinnis
Coldwell Banker Heritage
(937) 409-7021 or (937) 602-5976
About the Author