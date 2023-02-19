Colonial home adjacent to golf course

A butler’s pantry connects the dining room to the gourmet kitchen and has cabinets and wood flooring. The wood flooring continues into the kitchen, which has been completely remodeled with white cabinets, granite counters, double-wall oven, gas cooktop, microwave, French door refrigerator and tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting and two pendant lights in the kitchen. Open to the kitchen is the breakfast room with hardwood flooring, wood wainscoting all the way up the walls and a decorative chandelier. An exterior door leads from the breakfast room to the side patio.

At the rear of the home on the first floor is the family room with parquet wood flooring, a ceiling fan, two walls of windows and a French door to the backyard and large paver patio. There is also a wall of built-in bookcases in this room and a gas fireplace with wood mantel. The doorway from the family room to the entry hall has transom windows and sidelights. This room also has recessed lighting. There is a half bath on the first level.

A formal wood staircase with carpet runner leads from the foyer to the second level, which has refinished hardwood flooring throughout. There are four bedrooms on this level.

The first bedroom has a ceiling fan and double closets as well as crown molding. It also has built-in bookcases and wainscoting halfway up the walls. Another bedroom has recessed lighting, double closets, crown molding, and an ensuite bath with walk-in tiled shower, double vanities, ceramic tile flooring and crown molding. The third bedroom has a ceiling fan and crown molding and shares a Jack and Jill bath with the fourth bedroom. The bath has tile flooring, a double vanity, and built-in linen cabinets as well as a tub/shower combination. The fourth bedroom has a ceiling fan and crown molding. There are closets off the hallway and decorative ceiling lights there and in the landing. There is a walk-up attic that can be accessed from this level.

The walkout finished basement has a workout room or fifth bedroom with a fireplace with brick surround and luxury vinyl tile flooring. This room also has wainscoting halfway up the walls and glass block windows. There is another full bath in the basement with walk-in shower, tile flooring and updated vanity as well as recessed lighting. The basement has two stairways to the first floor and has additional areas for storage.

The backyard features an oversized paver patio with a step down and mature trees and landscaping. There is an invisible dog fence and exterior lighting (new), a playhouse and area for volleyball or other sports. There is a newer whole house generator and three separate HVAC systems. The pavers are attached to the driveway near the garage where there is heavy landscaping and retaining walls.

Facts:

2400 Signal Hill Road Springfield, Ohio 45504

Four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms

4,534 square feet

.74-acre Lot

Price: $749,900

Directions: Home Road to Signal Hill Road

Highlights: Many modern updates, including gourmet-style kitchen and newer bathrooms, next to Springfield Country Club and golf course, features like crown and dentil molding, wainscoting and newly finished hardwood flooring throughout, stainless appliances in kitchen, granite counters and butler pantry with cabinets and counters, formal living and dining rooms, multiple fireplaces (gas), including one in the partially finished walkout basement, large landing on second floor and four bedrooms, one with ensuite bath and one Jack and Jill shared bath, walk-up attic, two stairways from basement to first level, large backyard with heavy landscaping and paver patio, exterior lighting, new stone front entry walkway, new hot water heater, whole house generator.

For more details

Tamara Comer

The Comer Group

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Tamara.comer@gmail.com

937-536-6411