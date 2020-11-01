Colonial-style home offers living space on 3 levels

A wide staircase has wooden steps that lead to the second level where five bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located.

To the right off the foyer is a parlor setting, which could be a formal dining area as the room has direct access to the eat-in kitchen. To the left off the foyer is the formal living room with a decorative fireplace surrounded by marble and a wood mantel.

Hardwood flooring fills the living room, which has large windows and a crystal chandelier. All the windows are vinyl replacement, and a new roof was installed in August. Most of the hanging light fixtures are the originals from the house, which was built in 1948.

A possible first-floor main bedroom or an office is accessible through double doors from the living room and from the foyer hallway. The room has two closets and a furniture nook. Just off the hallway from the bedroom is a full bathroom, which was renovated with a solid-surface single-sink vanity, a walk-in tub/shower and a laundry nook for stackable machines. A larger laundry room is located within the basement.

The kitchen has solid-surface countertops on stained maple cabinetry that fills three walls. A triple sink is below a window, and ceramic tile accents the wall space and fills the floors. The same tile continues from the kitchen to a sun room addition.

The sun room has 10 windows, a low cathedral ceiling and a rear door that leads to a deck ramp and the back yard.

The basement was once built as a bomb shelter with concrete floors, walls and ceiling but has been divided into finished space, some of which has daylight windows. The staircase ends at a wide hallway with access to the finished rooms which include a bedroom with private bath, a kitchenette, a laundry room, a second full bath, a bonus room with closet and window, a workshop and the mechanical room with additional storage.

The bathroom off the bedroom has been updated with ceramic-tile surround shower and granite countertop single-sink vanity. The other full bath has a step-in shower. The bedroom, bonus room and workshop have above-ground daylight windows, and a door at the end of the hallway opens to an outside stairwell to the back yard.

The second level has five potential bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The largest bedroom has two large closets and access to a private bath with tub/shower and a pedestal sink. There is a wall full of storage closets and a door that opens to a hidden staircase that leads to the third-floor attic.

The attic has a solid-wood floor, two large windows, more than 8 feet of ceiling space, allowing for potential usable living space or plenty of storage.

KETTERING

Price: $329,895

Open House: Nov. 1, noon-2 p.m.

Directions: Wilmington Pike to Beaver Creek Lane to right on Pentley Place, to the corner of Sutton Avenue and Crystal Springs Lane or Dorothy Lane to north on Sutton Avenue which turns into Crystal Springs Lane

Highlights: About 3,410 sq. ft., 5-7 bedrooms, 5 full baths, cherry hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, original light fixtures, sun room, finished walk-out lower level, walk-up attic, steam-heat furnace, vinyl windows, roof 2020, oversized detached 2-car garage, fenced yard, water features, extra off-street parking, corner lot,

For more information:

Sue Piersall-Hanes

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

(937) 672-5146