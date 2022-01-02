Contemporary cedar home set on 2.6 acres

Formal entry opens into an elevated foyer with stone-tile flooring and stack-stone accented walls. A chunky wood-beam railing accents the open staircase that leads to second-floor multiple-use space.

Caption Accessible from two sets of glass doors from the great room, the backyard entertainment space includes a multi-level wooden deck with a hot tub platform and nearby pergola, paver-brick walkways and a covered porch off behind the garage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Accessible from two sets of glass doors from the great room, the backyard entertainment space includes a multi-level wooden deck with a hot tub platform and nearby pergola, paver-brick walkways and a covered porch off behind the garage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Two steps down from the foyer, a great room has wood-laminate flooring, stack-stone walls and two sets of glass doors that open to the wrap-around wooden deck and outdoor entertainment space. A brick fireplace has a raised hearth, wood-burning insert and wood-beam mantle.

The brickwork continues up through an opening to the loft. An abundance of canister lights accent the great room.

A peninsula countertop divides the kitchen from the great room and creates a breakfast bar setting. Stack-stone accents the breakfast bar and part of the kitchen, which has white cabinetry and granite countertops. A sink is below a window with a coffee station.

The kitchen comes equipped with wall ovens, a cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is also a double-door pantry.

Off the kitchen a short hallway leads to a solarium recreation room with a wall of windows and cathedral ceiling. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the room. A wet bar, with stack-stone accents and wooden countertops, is tucked into one corner. Access to the combined driveway and patio is off the recreation room as is interior entrance to the three-car garage. The recreation room has two step-in closets and ceiling paddle fans.

A short hallway off the kitchen leads to a laundry room and entrance to the main bedroom suite. The bedroom has two double-door closets that provide access to a full wall of storage.

A pocket door opens into a remodeled bathroom with a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with a bench seat and dual shower heads. There is a bureau vanity with double sinks and drawers, updated mirrors and light fixtures and a ceramic-tile floor.

A possible second bedroom is tucked off the great room and has a closet. There is a full bathroom nearby with a step-in shower, single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring. A formal living room or study is just off the foyer and has two tall widows.

Upstairs, the stairwell ends within a balcony that has access to a possible upstairs laundry room or hobby room and a bedroom with built-in display nook and double-door closet.

Oversized doors open from the balcony into a spacious room with a skylight, windows and a railing-accented cutout that looks down into the great room. This space could be an upstairs family room or a spacious bedroom suite as a third full bathroom is located off the multipurpose loft. The bathroom has a double-sink vanity, a step-in shower, a whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile surround, a walk-in closet, a linen closet and a double-door closet.

The backyard entertainment space includes a multi-level wooden deck with a hot tub platform and nearby pergola, paver-brick walkways and a covered porch off behind the garage. The gravel fire pit is near the side deck and part of the yard is fenced with wooden gates.

There is a partial basement accessible from the great room. The basement houses the mechanical systems, including the heat pump and water tank and room for storage or a storm shelter. The garage has two overhead door entrances, a rear service door, a wash tub and space for a workbench.

WAYNE TWP., WARREN CO.

Price: $474,900

Directions: North U.S. 42, left on Franklin, right on Old Stage, left on Bellbrook Road or east on Centerville Road to left on Bellbrook Road.

Highlights: About 2,760 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, wood-burning stove, first-floor main bedroom, wood-laminate flooring, updated kitchen, sun room, solarium recreation room, wet bar, loft multipurpose room, skylight, 3-car garage, partial basement, wooden decks, pergola, creek, wooded lot, cistern and septic systems, double parcel for total 2.6 acres, Waynesville school district

For More Information

Terry Blakley

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

(937) 397-0050

www.theblakleybranch.com