Farmhouse on 17.5-acre lot

There is also a laundry room on this level with washer and dryer included in the sale as well as a half bath.

The master bedroom is on the first floor, and there is an attached full bath and a home office. It has hickory hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bath has tile flooring, an oversized vanity and a walk-in shower.

There are two bedrooms on the second level and an additional full bath. The bedrooms have hardwood flooring, neutral carpeting and sloped ceilings.

The backyard includes a paver patio and an aboveground pool with deck. The pole barn closest to the house has three garage doors, and there is also a greenhouse and chicken coup. The property has several fenced areas and a creek.

Facts:

5560 Cable Road, Cable, OH 43009

Three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms

2,481 square feet

17.5-acre Lot

Price: $655,000

Directions: Route 36 to Cable Road

Highlights: Hickory hardwood flooring throughout most of home, first floor master with ensuite bath with walk-in shower, two additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs, home office and formal living room, open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms, paver patio on the rear, above-ground pool with deck, two pole barns, an equipment shed, chicken coops and three 10′-by-30′ sheds, washer and dryer included in sale, partially fenced.

For more details

Lula Cosby

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-206-1836

lula@lulacosby.com