Local real estate: $1.25M Xenia home for sale has 4-car garage, kitchenette in basement

Inside the two-story entry is a decorative chandelier and hardwood flooring. It steps back to the great room. It has neutral carpeting, also with hardwood flooring, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a ceiling fan. There are two built in bookcases.

The great room is open to the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, white cabinets, tile backsplash and granite countertops. There is an island with pendant lighting above and a breakfast bar. Appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens, French door refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is recessed lighting and a breakfast area.

The main floor primary suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity, a walk I tiled shower, and a walk-in closet with carpeting and a custom organizing system.

There is a home off the entry with neutral carpeting and a mudroom with tile flooring on the main floor. The laundry room has cabinets, tile flooring and a utility sink. There is a half bath with pedestal sink on the first level as well.

Upstairs are three bedrooms with neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a hall bathroom with tile flooring, two vanities and a tiled tub/shower combination.

Carpeted stairs lead to the finished basement. It has recessed lighting, neutral carpeting, a kitchenette, and an additional bedroom with neutral carpeting. It has an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring and a tub/shower combination. There is an unfinished area for additional storage.

Off the great room is a covered patio with a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. The one acre plus lot is lined by mature trees.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,025,000

More info: Billy Ray, Key Realty, 937-581-0121, billyrayrealtor@gmail.com