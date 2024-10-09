Local real estate: Each bedroom of this Oakwood home has a different floor plan design

Formal entry opens off the portico into the central foyer hallway. Luxury wood-vinyl flooring fills the hallway and flows into all the adjoining rooms to the left and right of the foyer.

To the right, French doors open into the dining room which has a double-door entrance into the kitchen. Granite countertops compliment the light maple cabinetry that fills nearly every wall within the kitchen. A window is above the double stainless-steel sink. Detailed ceramic-tile accents the walls and pulls the color scheme of both the countertops and cabinetry together. On the opposite wall is the cooking station with a glass cooktop, microwave and double wall ovens.

Continuing from the kitchen straight back, a spacious mudroom provides interior access to the two-car garage and has a back door that opens out to the courtyard patio. Double doors open into a converted laundry area that is now a pantry or storage closet. Laundry hook-ups are still available for a first-floor laundry nook.

A hallway from the mudroom leads across the central hallway to the other half of the main level. This hallway provides access to a pantry closet and a first-floor full bathroom. The bath features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and single-sink vanity.

Accessible off to the left of the entrance is the spacious living room with a picture window. A refurbished, vent-less fireplace has a fluted wood mantle and media outlets above. French doors open into a flexible living space, currently set up as a home office but could be a family room or possible first-floor bedroom as there is a closet. This room has an updated bay window that looks out over the side yard. Painted wood beams give the ceiling some added details. A large threshold leads out to the center hallway and close to the full bathroom.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. The semi-open staircase ascends within the central hallway and has wooden steps with a spindled railing that wraps around the stairwell on the second floor. Off the stairwell, a door opens to a storage room which has a second set of laundry hook-ups to allow for an upstairs laundry room. Although there is an angled ceiling, the room has storage nooks and an attic closet.

Each bedroom has a different floor plan design. One room has a dormer window nook flanked by built-in bookcases, creating a perfect sitting room. The ceiling has a semi-vaulted angle and there is a double-door closet. Another bedroom has two double-door closets and a slightly angled ceiling. The third bedroom has a hardwood floor, a wave ceiling and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

The full bathroom has a square tub with ceramic-tile surround shower, a double-sink vanity, triple mirror medicine cabinet and a ceramic-tile floor.

FACTS

Price: $419,900

Open House: Oct. 27, 2 – 4 p.m.

More info: Shaun Carroll, Sibcy Cline Realtors’ 513-227-6358, shauncarroll.agents.sibcycline.com