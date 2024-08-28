LOCAL REAL ESTATE: Renovated mini farm house has space for hobbyist as well as comfortable living

Beautiful butcher-block countertops of oak compliment the cabinetry. In the opposite corner is additional storage cabinetry with a coffee station countertop. A window is above the double stainless-steel sink and updated appliances installed in the spring 2024 include a range, microwave and refrigerator.

Between the living room and kitchen is access to a half bathroom which was recently installed. The single sink vanity has a table-top vanity.

Two bedrooms are off a short hallway from the dining area. Both bedrooms have single-door closets, furniture and storage nooks.

One-step down from the kitchen is the primary bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and closet nook. The full bathroom is off the bedroom and is a combination full bath with a walk-in shower, single-sink vanity and linen closet as well as a laundry area with nearby storage nook.

A door from the kitchen opens out to a fenced vegetable garden with raised beds. The vegetable garden leads out to a fenced play lawn which extends back to include a chicken coop and separate fenced dog run.

A large barn with an oversized overhead door is also on the property. A gravel driveway with additional off-street parking is near the barn. The barn has a wood-burning stove and a large workbench. The back includes several shelves and loft storage. A bonus room is at the back of the barn and is set up as a hobby area. The room, as well as the barn, is insulated and includes a wall air conditioning system. Additional lighting and electric is available both in the bonus room and the barn. A side door from the barn opens out to the back yard.

The bungalow has vinyl siding, an updated roof, and vinyl windows. The property has a well and septic system. The Clay Township location allows for a choice of nearby school districts.

FACTS

Price: $164,986

Open House: 1-3 p.m. today, Sept. 1

Directions: U.S 40 to north on Number Nine Road, right on Wengerlawn Road (right side)

Highlights: About 1,028 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, open floor plan, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, butcher-block oak countertops, wood-burning stove, well and septic system, barn with overhead door, wood-burning stove and bonus room, fenced yard, small farm, Brookville or Tri-County North school districts

More info: Susan Piersall-Hanes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Professional Services; 937-672-5146 or 937-436-9494; bhhs.com/professional-realty-oh301/dayton/susan-piersall-hanes/cid-1071662