LOCAL REAL ESTATE: Renovated mini farm house has space for hobbyist as well as comfortable living

Listed for $164,986 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Professional Services, the vinyl-sided bungalow at 10990 Wengerlawn Road in Clay Twp. has about 1,028 square feet of living space. Recent updates include an addition of a half bathroom and kitchen countertops and appliances. A dual zone mini-split heating and cooling system has also been installed. The sellers are willing to replace and install the flooring within the main living area.
A covered front porch invites guests into the main living area of the combined living room, dining room and kitchen. The open space floor plan allows for plenty of furniture as well as easy traffic flow. The current wood-laminate flooring fills the entire social areas. Tucked into one corner is a wood-burning stove upon a concrete hearth and corrugated metal backsplash accents the wall space. The same corrugated metal is used as a backsplash within the updated L-shaped kitchen.
Beautiful butcher-block countertops of oak compliment the cabinetry. In the opposite corner is additional storage cabinetry with a coffee station countertop. A window is above the double stainless-steel sink and updated appliances installed in the spring 2024 include a range, microwave and refrigerator.
Between the living room and kitchen is access to a half bathroom which was recently installed. The single sink vanity has a table-top vanity.
Two bedrooms are off a short hallway from the dining area. Both bedrooms have single-door closets, furniture and storage nooks.
One-step down from the kitchen is the primary bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and closet nook. The full bathroom is off the bedroom and is a combination full bath with a walk-in shower, single-sink vanity and linen closet as well as a laundry area with nearby storage nook.
A door from the kitchen opens out to a fenced vegetable garden with raised beds. The vegetable garden leads out to a fenced play lawn which extends back to include a chicken coop and separate fenced dog run.
A large barn with an oversized overhead door is also on the property. A gravel driveway with additional off-street parking is near the barn. The barn has a wood-burning stove and a large workbench. The back includes several shelves and loft storage. A bonus room is at the back of the barn and is set up as a hobby area. The room, as well as the barn, is insulated and includes a wall air conditioning system. Additional lighting and electric is available both in the bonus room and the barn. A side door from the barn opens out to the back yard.
The bungalow has vinyl siding, an updated roof, and vinyl windows. The property has a well and septic system. The Clay Township location allows for a choice of nearby school districts.
FACTS
Price: $164,986
Open House: 1-3 p.m. today, Sept. 1
Directions: U.S 40 to north on Number Nine Road, right on Wengerlawn Road (right side)
Highlights: About 1,028 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, open floor plan, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, butcher-block oak countertops, wood-burning stove, well and septic system, barn with overhead door, wood-burning stove and bonus room, fenced yard, small farm, Brookville or Tri-County North school districts
More info: Susan Piersall-Hanes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Professional Services; 937-672-5146 or 937-436-9494; bhhs.com/professional-realty-oh301/dayton/susan-piersall-hanes/cid-1071662
