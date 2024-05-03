Local real estate: Updated home offers three levels of living space

Explore Vintage finds inspire Kettering seamstress

Built in 2005, recent updates include a new furnace and central air conditioning in 2018. The roof was replaced in 2019 and a gazebo was added to the backyard patio. Automatic blinds in the great room and a couple of appliances were more recently updated.

The formal entry opens into a two-story foyer that flows into the great room. Directly to the left is the formal dining room with access to the kitchen. A gas fireplace is flanked by windows that extend up to the second floor to allow extra natural light to the loft study.

Open from the great room, the kitchen offers Corian counters and light cherry cabinetry that fills three walls and offers a planning area and coffee station. An island has an extended counter to allow for bar seating and has additional preparation space. A window is above the double sink and appliances include a cooktop, wall ovens, dishwasher and refrigerator. Patio doors open from the kitchen out to the gazebo, patio and semi-private back yard.

Tucked off the kitchen, a short hallway leads to a laundry room with wash tub. A door opens to a single-bay garage with back service door. This bay is perfect for garden equipment and a potting room. At the end of the hallway, a door opens to the three-bay garage with plenty of room for vehicles and storage.

Just off the foyer is a short hallway to the first-floor primary bedroom. The spacious bedroom has a private bathroom. The bath has a soak tub below a glass-block window, a vanity with a double sink solid-surface countertop, a large walk-in closet and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

An open wooden staircase with carpet runner and accented with metal spindles within the wood railing and banister leads to the upper and lower levels. Upstairs, the staircase ends within a flexible loft space currently set up as an office. Two bedrooms are accessible from the hallway. Each bedroom has a dressing area with a single-sink vanity and access to the wash room with a tub/shower.

Downstairs, the entire recreation room and family room is filled with natural light as there are two daylight windows. Extra canister lighting highlights areas for game tables. Tucked off the recreation room behind a small door is a surprise fun space with a counter and mini appliance area as well as crawlspace access.

Off the landing in the opposite direction is a possible fourth bedroom as there is a closet and a daylight window. A full bathroom has a walk-in shower with sliding-glass doors and a bureau vanity with single sink.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $675,000

Directions: Dayton-Xenia Road to north on Hanes Road to lefty on Kings Gate Boulevard, left on Court Frances

Highlights: About 4,333 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, loft, first-floor primary bedroom, recreation room, central vacuum, whole house fan, roof 2019, HVAC 2018, water heater 2020, sump pump 2023, 1-acre lot, 4-car garage, patio

For more information:

Tami Holmes

Tami Holmes Realty

937-620-5979

Website: tami-holmes.com