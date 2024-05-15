Local real estate: Beautiful architectural details highlight Oakwood home

Listed for $599,900 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the property features eight bedrooms, three full bathrooms, three spacious main-level social areas with recently refinished hardwood floors, and a finished third floor with flexible rooms and a full bath.

Surrounding the double parcel include lush gardens with continuous blooms, a detached three-car garage at the end of a gated paved driveway and an attached greenhouse with access to the basement. The greenhouse does need some care, but the gas heater and thermostat work to keep many tropical flowers and orchids thriving throughout the cooler months.

The formal entry opens from the covered front door into a grand parlor where the three main social areas are accessible. An apron staircase branches to the back dining room and up to the second level. The refinished hardwood floor flows from the parlor into the expanded living room. Three large windows give the front part of the living room a sunroom appeal while a fireplace flanked by bookcases and window nooks provide a more cozy area.

To the left, the library or family room has a built-in storage counter below a window. The fireplace has a bookcase surround and mantel and includes a wood-burning insert. French doors open off the family room into a screen-enclosed porch with panoramic views of the backyard gardens.

A second set of French doors open off the enclosed porch into the formal dining room, which is accessible from a pass-through staircase and a second pass-through from the parlor. The parlor pass-through provides access to a half bathroom and the stairwell to the basement.

A swinging door opens from the dining room into the expansive butler’s pantry. The pantry has a preparation sink below a window surrounded by cabinets and counters. Additional cabinetry and counters were added to side walls. The pantry is accessible to the spacious, eat-in kitchen with high ceilings and room for a redesign. White cabinetry with yellow counters fill nearly all the wall space and surround appliances, including a range, dishwasher and two refrigerator nooks. A double sink is below a window. Cabinetry and counters offers a spot for a beverage station and baking center. A pantry closet and a side-entry that opens off a small deck and a full-wall pantry closest are just off the kitchen.

Six bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. A central hallway from the staircase allows private access to the bedrooms; however, each bedroom flows through to the next bedroom. Some of the bedrooms have the hardwood floors while some have carpeting. Each has spacious closets and windows.

One of the two full bathrooms has been updated with a walk-in shower with glass doors and an updated single-sink vanity with matching fixtures. The second full bath has a tub-shower with ceramic-tile surround.

The third floor is partially finished with two bedrooms or flexible space plus a full bathroom with a claw-foot tub. One room has hardwood flooring and an angled ceiling with floor level windows. The other room has a closet and walk-in attic access.

OAKWOOD

Price: $599,900

Open house: May 19, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: Far Hills to Oakwood Avenue

Highlights: About 3,064 sq. ft., 6 to 8 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors, butler’s pantry, eat-in kitchen, enclosed porch, built-ins, finished third floor, walkout basement, roof 2021, greenhouse, double lot, 3-car detached garage

For more information:

Toni Donato Shade

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-416-9755

Website: sibcycline.com/tdshade