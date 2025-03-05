Local real estate: Washington Twp. home for sale for $815K has finished walkout basement

Inside the entryway has hardwood flooring, a guest closet and decorative chandelier. Interior doors throughout the house are six-panel solid wood. To the right of the entry is the formal living room. It is carpeted and has crown molding.

A doorway from the living room opens to the formal dining room. It is carpeted and has chair rail and crown molding and a decorative chandelier.

A walkthrough from the living room leads to the family room. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a gas fireplace with wood mantel and two built in bookcases on either side. An exterior door leads to the rear deck.

The family room is open to the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring and a bay window with a seat in the dining area. There is a decorative chandelier and recessed lighting. The kitchen has wood cabinets and granite countertops and a tile backsplash. Appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a pantry and appliance garage. There is also a breakfast bar and planning desk area.

The first-floor laundry room has tile flooring, built in cabinets and a utility sink, There is also a half bath near the family room with a pedestal sink and tile flooring. A home office on the first level has carpeting and a ceiling fan.

The first floor also has three bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet. It is carpeted and has a ceiling fan and crown molding. The ensuite bathroom has carpeting, a double wood vanity and recessed lighting. T

he separate shower and bathtub area has tile flooring and a walk-in shower with glass doors. Another bedroom has a ceiling fan, window seat and walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. The third bedroom is carpeted and has a ceiling fan.

Steps off the family room lead to the second level and two bedrooms with a shared Jack and Jill style bathroom. The bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity with makeup area and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

The finished walkout basement has carpeting and a brick gas fireplace with a wood mantel and ceiling fan in the recreation room. This room also has recessed lighting. This room has a wet bar with wood cabinets and an exterior door walking out to the back yard. There is a separate game room with carpeting and room for a pool table. The basement level has a half bath with wood vanity and tile flooring and an unfinished storage area.

The rear of the home has a wood deck with railings and a built-in bench. It steps down to a paver patio and steps leading down to the lower concrete patio. The back yard is heavily landscaped and has a metal fence surrounding it.

More Details:

Price: $815,000

More info: Troy Stoller, Exp Realty, 937-321-3431, troy@thegaydoshteam.com