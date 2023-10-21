Renovations add to home’s flexibility

A surprisingly spacious interior offers flexible living space options, and renovations made throughout only add to the flexibility.

Listed for $174,896 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, the vinyl-sided, two-story at 1739 Huffman Ave. has about 1,328 square feet of living space plus a full unfinished basement. Located within the Eastern Hills neighborhood of Dayton, the property has a deep backyard surrounded by a white-vinyl privacy fence. The backyard has a storage shed and fire pit and gates near a concrete pad that open to the alley access.

Woodgrain, ceramic-tile steps lead up from the sidewalk to the enclosed porch. A leaded-glass door opens into the sun-filled room as four large vinyl windows surround the center doorway. The windows with screens allow for the porch to be used year-round. The woodgrain, ceramic-tile flooring fills the porch, and there is a large bi-fold storage closet.

Another updated entry door with leaded-glass window opens into the main living space as the living room allows for access to the other areas of the home. A decorative fireplace has ceramic-tile surround and a dentil wood mantel accent that complements the crown molding. Tucked into one corner is the staircase to the second floor. The steps have been updated with wood-laminate planks. An arched threshold opens into a flexible space, which is currently set up as a family room.

A glass-panel door opens from the living room into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with wood-laminate flooring and stainless-steel appliances. A window is above the sink and the cabinetry includes a pantry. Solid-surface counters provide ample workspace and there is a space for a breakfast table.

Off the kitchen is a combined full bathroom and laundry room. Ceramic tile fills the flooring and continues up the walls and into the walk-in shower. The shower has glass-block accent walls and a checkered ceramic-tile floor. The oversized vanity has a solid-surface sink and counter. The laundry space is large enough for the larger-sized washer and dryers.

The short hallway near the kitchen provides access to the basement stairwell and the back door that opens out to a large wooden deck. The deck has steps that lead down to a walkway to the backyard.

The basement has a concrete floor and above-grade vinyl windows. The gas forced-air furnace and water heater are tucked off to a side to allow for plenty of storage options as the basement does have studded-framed room divides.

Three bedrooms and a full updated bathroom are located on the second floor. The front two bedrooms have large bi-fold mirror-door closets and front-facing windows. All three bedrooms have crown molding and wood-laminate flooring that also flows into the upstairs hallway. A window air conditioning unit is strategically placed within the hallway window.

The full bathroom features a deep tub with ceramic-tile surround shower and a small window. The ceramic tile continues out and fills the wall space and complements the ceramic-tile floor. There is a single-sink vanity and a small linen cabinet.

DAYTON

Price: $174,896

Open House: Oct. 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: South Smithville Road to east on Huffman Avenue

Highlights: About 1,328 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, enclosed porch, updated flooring, updated bathrooms, decorative fireplace, wooden staircase, vinyl windows, full unfinished basement, gas forced-air furnace, window air conditioning unit, large wooden deck, white vinyl privacy fence, deep backyard, alley access

For more information:

Sue Piershall-Hanes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-672-5146

Website: https://susanpiersallhanes.bhhspro.com

