Solar-powered ranch home overlooks lake

One additional bedroom has a ceiling fan and hardwood floors, and the third bedroom has a tray ceiling and a decorative chandelier, hardwood floors, chair-rail molding and a walk-in closet. There is a full bath on the first level with tub/shower combination and chair-rail molding.

The newly remodeled kitchen has solid surface counters, a stainless side-by-side refrigerator, two appliance garages, range, dishwasher and microwave. There is tile flooring and a breakfast bar as well as recessed lighting. Wood cabinets include a wine rack. There is also a walk-in pantry with double bi-fold doors. A door off the kitchen leads to the garage.

The dining area is open to the kitchen and has a vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, plant shelf, skylights, picture window and tile flooring. There is an exterior door from this room to the back concrete patio.

The basement is finished and has carpet, two bedrooms (no egress) with carpet and one with double closets, a full wood bar with wood paneling and shelving, tile flooring a built-in small refrigerator/wine cooler and microwave shelf. There is also a family room with carpeting and tile, a pellet stove, paneled walls, beamed ceiling and multiple enclosed shelves for storage. The basement walks out to the side of the home with a sliding glass door. There is an additional full bath in the basement with tile flooring and a tub/shower combination.

The laundry room is in the basement and has some built-in shelving and carpeted floor.

The four-car attached garage has two openers and is divided into a heated workshop space with benches and cabinets and an area for cars. There is a walk-up staircase that leads to a storage area over the garage.

The backyard overlooks adjacent Sky Lake (not part of the property). Walk out from the basement to the new expansive concrete patio with new hard top gazebo (2021) with screens and curtains. There are some built-in, tiered flower beds here as well.

A paver walkway leads from the rear of the home around to one side where solar panels have been installed. The inverter was upgraded in 2019, and it has a 25-year transferrable warranty. The all-electric home uses solar energy and has well water. Included in the sale is a 54″ Husquavarna zero turn mower, a large shed and pellet for the pellet stove in the basement.

Other updates include new Anderson windows in 2022, new basement patio door, exterior paint and shutters.

Facts:

4179 Crabill Road, Springfield, OH 45502

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms

1.708 square feet

2.19-acre lot

Price: $299,000

Directions: From Selma Pike, go east on Crabill Road, Crabill Road turns right at Mitchell Road. House is adjacent to Sky Lake just before Pitchen Road.

Highlights:

For more details:

The Debra White Team

Flourish Real Estate and Property Management

937-241-1758

debra@flourishteam.com