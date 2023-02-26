Solar-powered ranch home overlooks lake

This three-bedroom brick ranch, built in 1991, features updates and an addition as well as a 4½-car attached garage. It is in the Southeastern Local School District.
A recently sealed concrete driveway leads to the attached garages with two separate doors and an exterior door in between. There is a walkway leading to the covered front porch and a storm door covers the front door.
The front entryway has hardwood flooring and chair-rail molding as well as a tray ceiling with light. To the left is a home-office space with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, built-in bookcase and cabinets and double French doors. This room also has a nook with built-in shelving.
To the right of the entry is a formal living room with large picture window, half-circle window above, hardwood flooring and gas fireplace with wood mantel and hearth. There are also vaulted ceilings in this room.
The master bedroom suite also has engineered hardwood floors and a newly added ensuite bath in 2020. The bath has a double vanity with Corian tops, a glass-doored, walk-in shower with dual heads, upgraded shelving and walk-in closet. A barn door closes off the bathroom from the bedroom, which has a ceiling fan.
One additional bedroom has a ceiling fan and hardwood floors, and the third bedroom has a tray ceiling and a decorative chandelier, hardwood floors, chair-rail molding and a walk-in closet. There is a full bath on the first level with tub/shower combination and chair-rail molding.
The newly remodeled kitchen has solid surface counters, a stainless side-by-side refrigerator, two appliance garages, range, dishwasher and microwave. There is tile flooring and a breakfast bar as well as recessed lighting. Wood cabinets include a wine rack. There is also a walk-in pantry with double bi-fold doors. A door off the kitchen leads to the garage.
The dining area is open to the kitchen and has a vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, plant shelf, skylights, picture window and tile flooring. There is an exterior door from this room to the back concrete patio.
The basement is finished and has carpet, two bedrooms (no egress) with carpet and one with double closets, a full wood bar with wood paneling and shelving, tile flooring a built-in small refrigerator/wine cooler and microwave shelf. There is also a family room with carpeting and tile, a pellet stove, paneled walls, beamed ceiling and multiple enclosed shelves for storage. The basement walks out to the side of the home with a sliding glass door. There is an additional full bath in the basement with tile flooring and a tub/shower combination.
The laundry room is in the basement and has some built-in shelving and carpeted floor.
The four-car attached garage has two openers and is divided into a heated workshop space with benches and cabinets and an area for cars. There is a walk-up staircase that leads to a storage area over the garage.
The backyard overlooks adjacent Sky Lake (not part of the property). Walk out from the basement to the new expansive concrete patio with new hard top gazebo (2021) with screens and curtains. There are some built-in, tiered flower beds here as well.
A paver walkway leads from the rear of the home around to one side where solar panels have been installed. The inverter was upgraded in 2019, and it has a 25-year transferrable warranty. The all-electric home uses solar energy and has well water. Included in the sale is a 54″ Husquavarna zero turn mower, a large shed and pellet for the pellet stove in the basement.
Other updates include new Anderson windows in 2022, new basement patio door, exterior paint and shutters.
Facts:
4179 Crabill Road, Springfield, OH 45502
Three bedrooms, three bathrooms
1.708 square feet
2.19-acre lot
Price: $299,000
Directions: From Selma Pike, go east on Crabill Road, Crabill Road turns right at Mitchell Road. House is adjacent to Sky Lake just before Pitchen Road.
Highlights:
For more details:
The Debra White Team
Flourish Real Estate and Property Management
937-241-1758
