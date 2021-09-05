Space above brick home’s garage offers multipurpose room

To the left, the sunken living room is one step down from both the foyer and the adjoining dining room. Both the living room and dining room have hardwood flooring and crown molding. A swinging door opens off the dining room into the updated galley kitchen.

Updated just over two years ago, the kitchen features antique white cabinetry and complementing granite countertops. A double sink is below a window, and a large island offers seating for up to four and additional storage and countertop space.

Near the entrance to the dining room is a coffee station with a microwave shelf, and hanging light fixtures add brightness to the room. A bay bump-out allows for a breakfast room, and there is a planning desk and a nearby pantry closet opposite the bay windows for the breakfast nook.

Hardwood flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the adjoining family room, which is a step down from the breakfast area. A window and a glass door flank the brick, wood-burning fireplace, which has a raised brick hearth and wood-beam mantel. The glass door opens to the two-level wooden deck and private back yard.

Tucked off into one corner of the family room is a wet bar with cabinetry that includes bottle and glass racks. Access to the formal entry is off the family room as is a mudroom where a half bathroom, a closet and interior entrance to the garage is located. The three-car garage has two separate overhead doors, a side service door that opens into the back yard and a storage closet between the single-car and two-car bays.

Another door opens off the mud room to a hidden staircase that leads to a finished bonus room above the garage. The multipurpose room has dormer windows nooks and an angled ceiling as well as a second entry from the upstairs loft area.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room and a loft sitting area are upstairs. As the staircase branches, to the left is the main bedroom and to the right are three bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The main bedroom has a private bathroom, which includes two walk-in closets, two single-sink vanities, a whirlpool tub and a walk-in shower. The bedroom also has access to the loft sitting area, which has access to the bonus room and the laundry room.

The laundry room is a pass through to the guest wing hallway and has a folding counter, sink and hanging cabinetry.

BUTLER TWP. Price: $399,900

Directions: Peter’s Pike to Settlement Way, left on Fernside Drive, right on Society Court

Highlights: About 3,540 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, two full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood flooring, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen, granite countertops, wet bar, bonus room, loft sitting room, private office, formal areas, 3-car garage, rear deck, in-ground swimming pool, privacy fence, extra parking pad, 0.52-acre lot

For More Information

Tim Stammen

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

(937) 271-4608 or (937) 264-4301

www.timstammen.com