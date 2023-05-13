Two-story home on wooded, oversized lot

Double French doors open from the breakfast room to the sunroom with ceiling fan, tile flooring and two walls of windows.

Next to the sunroom is the family room with neutral carpeting, windows topped with a half-moon transom window, vaulted ceilings and built in bookcases. There is also a gas fireplace surrounded by wood paneling with a tile hearth.

The formal dining room is connected to the kitchen and has French doors leading to the rear double level deck. This room also has wood flooring and a decorative chandelier. The dining room is open to the formal living room.

There is also a half bath on the main level and a laundry room with built-in cabinets and a sink as well as a decorative hexagonal window and tile flooring.

Upstairs the master bedroom suite as neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and an en-suite bath. The remodeled bath has a walk in shower with glass doors, a jacuzzi soaking tub and recessed lighting. It has a double vanity, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. There is a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and neutral carpeting. There are three additional bedrooms with neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One bedroom (currently being used as an office) has a vaulted ceiling. There is a full bath on this level with tile flooring, tub shower combination and wood vanity.

The finished walk-out basement has a family room with neutral carpet, recessed lighting and bar. There are double doors leading out to the lower level paved patio. There is also a half bath on this level and a workout room with rubber flooring.

There is a two-tiered wood deck across the back of the house with railings and steps leading down to the side of the house. The wooded lot has a creek with a wood foot bridge. There is a backyard shed and firepit.

Facts:

645 Aberfelda Drive, Springfield, OH 45504

Four bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms

3,632 square feet

1.08 acre lot

Price: $595,000

Directions: From Upper Valley Pike, turn on Shrine Rd, left on Whitestone, right on Aberfelda

Highlights: Two fireplaces, formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, two-tiered deck overlooking wooded lot with stream, master suite with remodeled bathroom and oversized walk-in closet, finished basement with family room and walk out to paver patio, home gym and additional half bath, three car attached side entry garage, new air conditioner and furnace.

For more details:

Jennifer Fries

ReMAX Alliance

937-638-5904

Jenfries89@gmail.com