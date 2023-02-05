Updated tri-level home offers versatility

Interior design was updated with neutral carpeting and paint throughout, and the kitchen was updated with stainless-steel appliances.

Located within the established Irongate Farm subdivision of Butler Twp., the property includes a large patio and half basketball court surrounded by tailored landscaping within the spacious backyard. A concrete driveway leads up to the oversized two-car garage with rear service door.

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with wood vinyl-plank flooring and a double-door guest closet. To the right, a picture window fills the formal living with natural light. The room is currently set up as a dining room. This room flows into a smaller space that is the original dining room, which is accessible to the kitchen.

Straight off the foyer is the great room area that flows into the breakfast room and kitchen. A brick wood-burning fireplace has a raised brick hearth and wood beam mantel. Flooring treatment divides the great room from the breakfast room.

Large sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room out to the backyard patio. The opposite wall has a built-in buffet with solid-surface counter, mosaic ceramic-tile backsplash and bubble-plastic paneled doors within the hanging cabinetry. Bi-fold closet doors open into a large pantry closet.

An island counter divides the kitchen from the breakfast room and offers additional storage and workspace. White-painted cabinetry fills two walls and surrounds stainless-steel appliances that include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. A large sink is below a window and solid-surface counters complement the white cabinets. Additional recessed lighting was added to all three rooms.

Staircases off the foyer hallway lead to the upper and lower levels. The lower level has a multipurpose room with three daylight windows and a wood beam accent. There are two storage closets. A possible fourth bedroom has two daylight windows and a closet as the room is currently set up as an office.

The lower level has a half bathroom, and the laundry room has a wash tub, hanging cabinetry and a window. The laundry room is a shared space with the utilities, which were updated in 2020.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. Located at the back of the house, the main bedroom has a step-in closet and a private bathroom with large double-door closet. The bath is divided into a dressing area with an oversized vanity with single sink and bath area with walk-in, ceramic-tile surround shower with sliding glass-doors.

The other two bedrooms have large closets, and the guest bath features a tub/shower and oversized single-sink vanity.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $335,000

No Open House

Directions: Little York Road to Brantford Road to left to Coppersmith Avenue

Highlights: About 2,694 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, family room, recreation room, roof 2020, HVAC 2020, 2-car garage, patio, half basketball court

