3 questions with Lisa Wagner, Executive Director of the Levitt Pavilion Dayton

What do you love most about your city?

I love how collaborative and innovative our city is, in that if you need to get something done, it just takes one phone call. I also love how much we have to offer, in that anyone that says that there is nothing to do in Dayton must be talking about another city named Dayton.

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

From where I sit, I would say that our community coming together in a unified way will continue to strengthen the social fabric and create connectivity. At a time of an isolation and loneliness crisis, we need more of this than ever.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

This is a tough one, as there are so many great things happening in our region. My hope is that we continue the momentum and protect all the investments of creating a stronger urban core.