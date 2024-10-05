3 questions with Nathan Edwards

What do you love most about your city?

What I love most about the Miami Valley is its grit and resiliency. No matter the challenge, from natural disasters to economic shifts, this community always bounces back stronger. There’s also something special about the Midwest charm here — the people are friendly, grounded, and always ready to lend a hand. And perhaps most of all, I love how deeply passionate people are about their neighborhoods. Every corner of the region is filled with individuals committed to preserving what makes their community unique, while pushing for growth and progress.

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

As the Communications & Economic Development Manager for Harrison Township, I’m focused on finding ways to unite us as one community. While we’re independent and strong, there are parts of our township that haven’t seen the attention they deserve. Beautifying these areas is essential — not just for our image, but to foster a sense of pride and connection. We need to come together to support neighbors who may not have the means to make improvements, whether that’s renovating their home, cleaning their yard, or enhancing their surroundings. Lifting each other up is how we’ll continue to grow stronger as a community.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

My Big Idea for the Miami Valley is to cultivate a culture of proactive community engagement across the region, from Wapakoneta in the north to Springboro in the south. We often come together during crises, but we need a rallying cry for the times when things are going well. What if we designated one day a year — or even multiple days — dedicated to revitalizing areas in disrepair? Imagine a collective effort where residents from all corners of the Miami Valley unite to beautify their neighborhoods, ensuring that every community shines, not just a select few. This initiative could foster pride and collaboration, transforming our region and strengthening our bonds. Together, we can create a vibrant Miami Valley that reflects the best of all of us.