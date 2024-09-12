A month to celebrate our Hispanic American community

We want to create a better life for our families and to contribute to the communities we live in

We immigrate to the U.S. for different reasons, but for the most part, we have one common goal: To create a better life for our families and to contribute to the communities we live in. If you look around many neighborhoods in Dayton, you’ll see neglected and abandoned houses are being bought and brought back to life by immigrants. We are investing in the community. Just look at the number of immigrant-owned businesses around the city. It is easy in this day and age to fall victim to lack of knowledge, lack of empathy and to ignorance and hate. But let us not forget that this is a nation that was founded and built by immigrants. Always remember what is inscribed at the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

- Read more from Karla Knox, President of PACO

Credit: MATT WHEELER Credit: MATT WHEELER

Make a difference by including more Hispanic voices in local arts programming

Representation matters and these efforts from the Latino community not only aim to educate and share our culture, but it also hopes to make it part of the experience of living in Dayton, Ohio.

The band has also grown alongside DaytOn1 Salsa, a local dance group founded also in 2018, which has been instrumental in the rise of salsa dancing in Dayton. Through weekly salsa and bachata lessons, DaytOn1 Salsa encourages its students to engage with live performances, helping to educate the public about the roots of salsa and the connection between the music and the dance.

Today, the Dayton Salsa Project serves as a cultural ambassador for the Hispanic community in the Miami Valley, bridging cultural divides and engaging diverse audiences through the energy of salsa music and dance.

- Read more from Daryll Rosa, bongocero and vocalist for the Dayton Salsa Project

Latino Medical Student Association enhances cultural competency, addresses unique health needs

The Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA) at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine has united and empowered medical students through service, mentorship, and education to advocate for the health of the Hispanic/Latino community in Dayton. The organization advocates for policies and practices that address health disparities affecting this community. This includes promoting research and initiatives to improve healthcare access and outcomes for the Hispanic/Latino population. With this goal in mind, LMSA has partnered with organizations in the community to provide culturally competent healthcare through the Latino Wellness Clinic, a monthly medical student free-run clinic. Through this clinic, LMSA looks to enhance cultural competency among future healthcare professionals from Wright State University, by offering medical Spanish training, helping to understand and address the unique health needs of this population, and fostering more inclusive and effective care that can make a greater impact in the life of the Hispanic/Latino community. Last year, more than 300 Hispanic/Latinos visited our clinic, helping many people from the community who have not seen a doctor in years.

- Read more from Victor Aballe Mosqueda and Marcelo Costa of Wright State University’s Latino Medical Association