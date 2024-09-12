VOICES: We want to create a better life for our families and to contribute to the communities we live in

We immigrate to the U.S. for different reasons, but for the most, part we have one common goal: To create a better life for our families and to contribute to the communities we live in. If you look around many neighborhoods in Dayton, you’ll see neglected and abandoned houses are being bought and brought back to life by immigrants. We are investing in the community. Just look at the number of immigrant-owned businesses around the city. It is easy in this day and age to fall victim to lack of knowledge, lack of empathy and to ignorance and hate. But let us not forget that this is a nation that was founded and built by immigrants. Always remember what is inscribed at the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

So as we start Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s celebrate the many contributions that Hispanic Americans are making to our local community as well as our nation. We are fortunate enough here in Dayton to have a variety of cultural festivals throughout the summer and early fall. And the Hispanic Heritage Festival brought to you by the non-profit Puerto Rican American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) is one you shouldn’t miss. Founded in 1991 by a group of Puerto Ricans working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, PACO was created to promote and educate the Dayton region about Puerto Rican and Caribbean cultures. Over the years, PACO’s mission has expanded to represent all Hispanic/Latino cultures and to give back to the community through charitable efforts.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

PACO’s current mission encompasses educating and promoting Hispanic culture, as well as providing charitable services to the Dayton community and surrounding areas. The organization aims to be recognized throughout the Dayton and Miami Valley region as a dedicated advocate for the Hispanic community’s well-being. PACO’s major event is the Dayton Hispanic Heritage Festival, a day-long celebration of Hispanic culture held at RiverScape MetroPark in Downtown Dayton. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the festival features a parade, live music, cultural dance groups, merchandise vendors, and authentic Latin food. Our Fiesta Sponsor, The Alzheimer’s Association, will be there hosting the information vendors area in the Community Cares Neighborhood. And of course our partners from URS will be there to have their annual Rubber Duck Regatta. And the best news is the whole event serves as PACO’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting scholarships for local students, community events, and various charitable initiatives. We invite everyone to come down to RiverScape and enjoy this wonderful event with us.

The festival is organized by an all-volunteer board, and the success of the event relies on dedicated volunteers. If you’d like to help make this year’s festival a success, there are still volunteer slots available, particularly from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/Hispanic-Festival-Volunteer.

Karla Knox is the President of PACO. Originally from Panamá, she has lived in Dayton since 1990 and is a graduate of Wright State University. She has worked in local government for over 28 years. She is a supporter of building stronger communities through inclusivity and cooperation.