A year after Oct. 7 attacks, calls to resist antisemitism, further loss of life

In today’s Ideas & Voices, two local contributors discuss the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

One year after horrific attack, we hope for a world where all can live peacefully

As CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, I have spent my career learning as much as I can about the history of Israel, participating in educational opportunities and thoughtful discussions, and advocating for the safety and security of the Jewish people.

What I have discovered is the circumstances that led to Oct. 7 are not simple, but rather incredibly complex. Even when speaking with people of varying opinions, the historical “facts” often veer off into intricate twists and turns.

This has taught me that each one of us, regardless of our background, has a responsibility to learn about the history of the Middle East, the establishment of the State of Israel, and the history of the past 76 years since its establishment before we make a two-dimensional comment about a multi-dimensional situation.

There are several places I turn to for learning and discussion. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), whose mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all” is the preeminent resource for statistics on incidences of hate directed toward the Jewish community and other minority groups. The ADL also does incredible work in the efforts of fighting hate. There are numerous resources available on its website, adl.org.

Additionally, a project set in motion prior to Oct. 7 has proven to be critical in the cultivation of respectful conversations and understanding among people in the Miami Valley. The Upstander Project was launched locally by the Jewish Community Relations Council, an agency of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton. Built upon the four pillars of education, dialogue, social engagement, and community service, the Upstander Project aims to create a community of people who act as upstanders, as opposed to bystanders, by building relationships based on mutual respect and understanding.

We need to raise serious questions about local involvement in Israel’s war efforts

Israel endured the brutal loss of 1,200 of its citizens on Oct. 7, a truly horrifying ordeal that created a deep wound in that society, something brought home to us when we visited the Be’eri kibbutz where Hamas militants murdered many people. Yet even Avi Dabush, its Zionist rabbi, was passionate about getting an immediate ceasefire and establishing basic human rights for all people of the region.

The US is by far the largest source of military aid to Israel. As citizens, we can demand our country leverage that aid in order to obtain a regional ceasefire. We likewise need to raise serious questions about local involvement in Israel’s war efforts through our trade alliances and the defense technologies our community produces.

I am very much aware of the controversy that comes with sharing these findings, and that members of my own religious community will dispute them. But not very many people are going to the Middle East at this time, and even fewer into the conflict zones. I can testify that the personal stories we heard from all sorts of folks — Israelis and Palestinians — were consistent and moving. I now have a duty to share what we’ve seen and heard, and issue a call for addressing the fundamental injustices at the root of these conflicts as best we can.

