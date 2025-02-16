Black Joy at DECA

At the Dayton Early College Academy (DECA), we endeavor to provide every student we serve with the skills they need to go to and graduate from college. For the past few years, we have produced a Black History Month program — led by our students — that showcases the challenges, struggles, and triumphs of the Black experience in America. Watching our students showcase their talents through song, dance, recitation, step, and rap, we see the power of celebrating the many contributions Black Americans have made to our great country. Our greatest hope is that one day in the near future, the next generation of students' performances will be celebrating the accomplishments of their DECA predecessors.

- DECA Superintendent Dave Taylor

‘Joy is an act of resistance’

The Black History Month Show was born three years ago out of students having a strong desire to express themselves. Having this outlet to participate in a workshop around creating and designing this production allows them to share how they feel about their heritage and their culture. It gives them an opportunity to enhance their knowledge and understanding and to express themselves.

There are many different components to this show. The fashion show is a means to remember. Last year, we focused on Senegalese fashion because we had a student from Senegal. This year, we’re featuring a theme around “denim” and its connection to Black culture. We learn about what hip-hop did for American music and how it’s fused into what students are hearing and experiencing today. The poetry and spoken word this year is a celebration of several local heroes who became national and global landmarks, including Dr. Charles R. Drew, Virginia Hamilton, James H. McGee and Edwin C Moses. All of it is tied to the theme of “Black Joy.” And in the words of poet Toi Derricotte, “Joy is an act of resistance.”

The students are going about it their way and it’s humbling to me - I’m harnessing, enhancing and bringing their vision to life. I’m taking their vision and making it ours.

- Sierra Leone is the Ohio Teaching Artist in Residence at DECA

Co-hosts of the fashion Show: ‘Clothing that can change a generation’

Kayla Halemano: This year’s theme for our fashion show is “denim.” Showcasing all of our pieces (Highlight clothing, mention pieces of clothing accessories etc.) each individual person using denim as their art. The history of denim and how it came to be allowed us to be able to take such creation and be able to present you with a piece of clothing that can change a generation.

Denim was a piece of clothing that was taken from us, and here we are embodying ourselves and taking back what rightfully belongs to us. Everyone here is highlighting their bodies with a part of history that was once ours. Our African ancestors created this wonderful piece we get to wear today and hear we are showcasing this to you today. Being a part of this means that we are wanting to express ourselves, our joy, and also our history to all of you.

We hope you enjoyed this show and remember fashion means self-expression while using clothing as your canvas to portray your inner self. Giving thanks to the ones before who introduced us to this concept of denim and acknowledging their greatness once before.

K’ana Butcher: We owe much of denim’s evolution and it’s widespread influence to Black communities, who turned a utilitarian fabric into a symbol of empowerment and self-expression. So the next time you pull on a pair of jeans or a denim jacket, remember that the fabric you’re wearing carries a legacy - one that was deeply influenced by the creativity, resilience, and cultural movements of Black people throughout history.

- Kayla Halemano and K’ana Butcher will co-host this year’s fashion show.

Stepping up to ‘restore the morale of the culture’

The DECA High Steppers, coached by teachers myself and Maria Ogletree, have been hard at work for the past few months, preparing for the school’s annual Black History Month Show.

Stepping has always been an expressive tradition in the African-American community. Stepping originated in West African countries and was later popularized by Black Greek-lettered organizations of the 1900s. It wasn’t until 2023 that this rich tradition made its way to DECA High. Since its inception, the team has grown from a few members to 10 current members and 3 alumni members.

The team, students, and staff are excited to see this year’s performance theme come to life. This year’s theme will be tying in the significance of prominent black armed forces members from the Dayton area, such as Brigadier Charles Young of the Buffalo Soldiers and Lt. Colonel Charity Adams of the infamous 6888th battalion. Through rhythmic combinations of clapping, stomping, and chanting, and even some acting, the “Legacy Squad” will work to restore the “morale” of the culture, as they go undercover at this year’s step show.

- Andrea Wynn, Physical Science Teacher/ FYA Advisor

Why the Black History Show, Black Joy is important right now

Charles Ware: The Black History Month Show means so much to us at DECA because it’s an opportunity for students to display their talents. Oftentimes you don’t get that pedestal. Also, having that connection with Sierra Leone is so cool. She has so many connections and we get to meet other Black artists who are a big deal and we get to work with them. Having her here to walk us through the entire creative process and production, it’s huge for us.

Aubree Fleetwood: It boils down to opportunity. Black History Month is important in our school because we have majority Black students, and it gives us a moment to shine and showcase our talents and be out there in a way that some people don’t see Black kids. It’s also important because it’s one of the many ways that DECA creates pathways to success. In Dayton, especially areas in red-line communities, there’s not a lot of opportunity. We are getting to perform on the stage at the University of Dayton, a school that costs a lot of money, and we realize that we are lucky because many students in the area don’t have the access to that.

Why is Black Joy important for the Black History Month Show?

Charles Ware: When it comes to Black Joy, it brings positivity for everybody. People get excited to see their peers perform. Everyone is really rooting each other on, and that is cool to watch.

Aubree Fleetwood: Seeing the talents that our peers have is Black Joy. It shows that you can succeed, no matter your color. Black people have not always had the opportunity to be on stage and have the moments that we get to have now. Performing on stage, believing that they can achieve greatness, that is Black Joy.

What has it meant to be the MCs the past two shows?

Aubree Fleetwood: I love having the opportunity to be a spokesperson for the school and take the stage to represent DECA. Being able to talk to peers and be in the light that’s on a stage is so symbolic. It shows other students that people that look like us that they can have the belief that they can take up space and light as well. Also, being a host is not only being on stage and introducing acts, but it is also about interacting with performers. I love getting to encourage my peers as they are nervous and getting ready to perform. Being an MC is really about being support for the show. And I love working with Charles. Public speaking is a hard place for some people, and even with me, I have some anxieties with public speaking. Having Charles there brings security because you have your friend talking with you.

Charles Ware: I love being a host because I get to show people how much I care for the Black History Month production. People connect with you as the MC. They’ll give feedback, and hearing what other people think is cool. It’s a plus for me to know I have flaws and get help for what I could work on. I also like the fact that I get to watch everybody progress in their talents. Since I work with everyone from the auditions to the final show, I get to see all of the performers from the beginning. At first, they aren’t that confident, and then I get to see them get on the stage in the final performance and be super confident, and I love getting to see that. I love that I get to be a part of that encouraging moment. I also love working with Aubree. We’ve been working together since 8th grade on different events, so it is fun getting to do this together.

- Charles Ware and Aubree Fleetwood will MC this year’s event.