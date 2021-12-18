BROWN: Support Ohio food banks this holiday season

But food banks can’t do the job alone. They’re not a replacement for money in people’s pockets. We also need to do our part in Congress, to make sure that Ohio families’ tax cuts continue next year.

The Child Tax Credit is the most consequential thing we’ve done to make Ohio parents’ hard work pay off and help them keep up with the cost of raising a family. After the monthly CTC tax cuts started going out this summer, the Census Bureau saw a drop in families who reported food insecurity. Forty seven percent of families who got the CTC reported that food was one of the expenses they spent it on.

And we know CTC has also been a lifeline for working parents, helping so many Ohioans afford child care, so they can earn the paychecks that pay for their families’ groceries.

We must make sure those tax cuts continue next year. Family’s expenses aren’t going away in January. Parents will still need to feed their kids.

I will continue to press my colleagues and do whatever it takes to make sure the Child Tax Credit expansion continues. And I know we can count on Ohioans to serve their communities, and help their neighbors have food on their tables this holiday season.

Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is an United State senator.