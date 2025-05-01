COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: A discussion about DEI between local activist and Rep. Josh Williams

“To be honest, I wanted to write a mean-spirited letter to you,” Grandy wrote. “But I wanted to learn a little bit more about you before I addressed you. After hearing you tell your story on several platforms, I have to say that I am extremely impressed.”

“As a fellow Black man from Ohio, I recognize how rare it is to hear a story like yours — one marked by so many moments where you could’ve given up, but didn’t," Grandy continued. “Dropping out of high school, living on park benches, breaking your back, being confined to a bed, ballooning to nearly 460 pounds, then clawing your way back — through surgeries, setbacks, and bureaucracy — to eventually earn multiple degrees, become a lawyer, professor, and state legislator. That’s beyond impressive, and from Black man to Black man, I am extremely proud of you!”

While Grandy, who has previously written for our Ideas & Voices section about race and DEI, found common ground with Rep. Williams, he also expressed his disagreement over support for SB 1, which Rep. Williams defends. Grandy, in his blog post, wrote about the inadequacy of political labels in discussions like this.

“The language of ‘liberal’ and ‘conservative’ is starting to feel inadequate,’ Grandy wrote. ”It flattens complex histories and hides the contradictions we all carry. We need new terms. A new framework. One that allows us to embrace the values that have sustained us — faith, family, discipline, resistance, and radical love — without being forced to choose between flawed ideologies that were never built with us in mind."

Rep. Williams eventually saw the post and expressed an interest in having a public dialogue with Grandy about SB 1, DEI and more.

“In our current political climate, open and honest conversations are essential to our shared vision of progress,” Rep. Williams said in a statement. “Too often we see good-faith discussions devolve into personal attacks and partisan bickering.”

Rep. Williams said that, after sharing his beliefs at a recent public discussion on SB 1 held at the University of Toledo, he was shouted at and threatened by individuals and groups who disagreed with his stance.

“I chose to engage with Jared because his letter was honest, respectful, and clearly indicated a willingness to understand my point of view,” he shared with this news outlet. “I seek to communicate that in a cordial manner during our conversation next week.”

To foster that spirit of discussion on a difficult, important topic, the Dayton Daily News has agreed to host their conversation live on YouTube at 5 p.m. on May 8.

You are invited to watch their live conversation and participate by submitting questions for them to answer. Send your questions to edletter@coxinc.com or ask them in the comments of the livestream on May 8.

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT: Community Conversation about DEI

WHEN: 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 8

WHERE: Dayton Daily News’ YouTube Channel