COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Our Black history, our Black future

As communities celebrate Black History Month, our conversation will focus on challenges and opportunities for Dayton’s Black communities with a panel of individuals working toward solutions in our region.
February’s Community Conversation will be held on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and will focus on .
The discussion will feature panelists from around our region who have been working to advance solutions to issues critical to our communities.
Have a question for the panel? Email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask it in the comments of the Facebook livestream.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. Watch the January Community Conversation about the 2023 regional economic outlook and last November’s Community Conversation about hunger and others on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.
You can RSVP to the discussion on the Facebook Event page.