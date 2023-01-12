COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: What’s in store for region’s economy in 2023?

Our region’s economy has been shaken by inflation, lingering concerns about commercial real estate after the pandemic, and shocks to global markets over the last year. What will 2023 look like for businesses and residents of the greater Dayton area? What will be the areas of local growth and what challenges should we expect?
Join us for January’s Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 as we talk about the region’s economic outlook for 2023 and beyond.
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Lynn Hulsey and will feature expert panelists from around our region to help answer your questions about our local economy.
Have a question for the panel? Email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask it in the comments of the Facebook livestream.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. Watch the November Community Conversation about hunger and others on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.