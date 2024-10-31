Community involvement, long-term thinking required to address safety concerns in our public spaces

In today’s Ideas & Voices, we continue that discussion to find out what can be done to address these issues and how our communities can help.

Dayton Metro Library: Open, safe and accessible

Dayton Metro Library is committed to providing access for all and as much support as we can to young people in our Branches. What does that look like? Librarians at each Branch are creating after-school programs and are working with community organizations to design unique opportunities for teens. STEM and STEAM programs; the Homework Help Center; job fairs; Dayton Municipal Court’s Know Your Rights classes; and drama clubs are just a few ways teens can get plugged in to what we offer.

We also want to hear students’ voices. Several Branches have Teen Advisory Boards where students identify what they are interested in doing after school and how staff and partners can work to meet their needs.

Although the Library has limitations related to staffing, we have as many staff as possible working in Branch communal areas after school. Our Safety and Protective Services Department are on the floor every day, doing a wonderful job of being proactive and training staff members on how to be safe and keep others safe.

What are the next steps? The conversation we started is just beginning. Dayton Metro Library is already planning another opportunity to explore solutions that will help keep our Branches open, safe, and accessible to all. We are also excited to announce that the current restricted hours at the Southeast Branch will slightly expand on Monday, Nov. 4, with plans to resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 23.

- Read more from Jeffrey Trzeciak, Executive Director of the Dayton Metro Library

By instilling hope and providing accessible spaces, we can transform our community

In partnership with the Dayton Metro Library, we’ve begun the first of multiple community listening sessions in which we received and recorded quite a few solution-oriented comments that address youth misconduct in public spaces.

In fact, many comments at the Dayton Metro Library forum acknowledged the comprehensive and complex nature of addressing support for our youth so they don’t feel compelled to react to one another or citizens with violence. We look forward to releasing a schedule in conjunction with city officials that will provide additional opportunities for community input.

Sometimes we face an issue of low citizen-parent turnout. In response to this, I plan to begin scheduled home visits in the community to hear our parents’ perspectives and feedback on how to increase opportunities, hope, and engagement amongst our youth.

As a Dayton native, I remember when extracurricular activities for students and adults were plentiful. Bowling, softball, baseball, intramural leagues, church athletic leagues, book clubs, and numerous other recreational center and community center opportunities were plentiful for our citizens. Businesses funded many of the youth activities through sponsorships. We were one of the only communities in the nation through Patterson Co-Operative High School and the Career Academy who employed students for two weeks each month on a rotating basis so they earned valuable work experience in high school. John H. Patterson was cutting edge and a unique academic opportunity that was just one of the programs that made Dayton Public Schools special and nationally recognized.

- Read more from Dr. David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools Superintendent

We need to invest in long-term solutions to address what we’re seeing at the libraries

The real question is, what are we collectively prepared to do right now to address these challenges? It’s not just about talking or holding meetings but about committing to actions that will bring about real, measurable change. What steps can we take today to begin dismantling these cycles of frustration and disappointment?

I am glad to witness that critical key players like Dayton Metro Library, Dayton Public Schools, Dayton Police Dept, and our community leaders are coming together to address these issues. But we must learn to be proactive and not reactive. This collaboration is a positive step, but it is only the beginning. We will remain trapped until we confront the systemic barriers and rethink how funding is distributed, moving away from temporary fixes to sustainable solutions. Our politicians and leaders must be willing to examine policies that dictate where resources go and who benefits from them. It is not enough to shift dollars around from one program to another; we need to invest in real change.

- Daria Dillard Stone is the Founding CEO of Sharing Ministries and Parent Engagement Liaison for Dayton Metro Library