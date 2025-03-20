DaytonStrong: ‘The willingness of people to help’

What makes Dayton strong?

The thing that makes Dayton strong is the people that live here, the collaboration and the willingness of people to help other people. Not only within your industry, but also within the community and the strength and diversity of people willing to get together and help you solve problems. Coming out of the pandemic, a lot of people hid in their space and it was tough to get out and get together with people.

How do we keep Dayton strong?

We have to continue that collaboration, of meeting somebody for coffee, going out, meeting somebody for lunch, and helping not only business owners, but other people deal with the challenges that we’re dealing with in the community.

#DaytonStrong

Dayton has been tested.

In 2019, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.

We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.

Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.

So here are the questions we have for you:

1. What makes #DaytonStrong?

2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?

Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.

There are many ways to submit responses:

Shoot a video of yourself, your friends, family or coworkers showing us what makes #DaytonStrong.

Share that video with us and the world through social media. You can tag us @daytondailynews or use #DaytonStrong in your video response on social media. If your account is private, please send us a DM as we will not be able to view the video. Here’s where you can find us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daytondailynews/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daytondailynews/

X: https://twitter.com/daytondailynews

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@daytondailynews

You can put it in a song, or a poem, or a piece of art. Fill out the form below or email photos and written responses to edletter@coxinc.com.