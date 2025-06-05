Hear from both sides on proposal to abolish property taxes in Ohio

I understand the drive by citizens to take matters into their own hands to deliver on tax relief. We have seen our legislature fail to meet Ohioans’ needs for property tax assistance, adequately fund public schools, and a litany of other issues. But abolishing the property tax because the legislature distorted the system is a step too far.

Ohio needs a legislature that will create a tax code that balances the interests of all Ohioans, not one catering to the wealthy and corporations. A legislature that is responsive to the needs of all of us, not just the influential and connected. One that will take the work of creating an adequate and equitable tax code seriously. Until that happens, everyday Ohioans will be forced to choose between relying more on property taxes or a lower quality of life with less accessible public services.

- Read more from Bailey Williams, Policy Matters Ohio’s Tax Researcher

Credit: Amy Burke Credit: Amy Burke

the proposal to abolish property taxes may be a blunt instrument, and yes, the unintended consequences could be severe. A swift repeal would defund police, fire, and EMS services. Parks would close. Road maintenance would halt. These are real risks, and they should not be ignored.

But neither should the public’s outrage.

This amendment effort is not just about taxes — it is a vote of no confidence in the status quo. A symptom of broken trust. And unless Ohio’s leaders begin to listen — to really listen — to the people they serve, the voices calling for radical change will only grow louder.

Whether or not this proposal makes it to the ballot or ultimately passes, one thing is clear: the era of automatic tax increases and unchecked government growth is over.

- Read more from Michael McNamara, Butler County Treasurer