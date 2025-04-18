Hear from Dayton City Commission candidates on their vision for the city

Five people who want one of two competitive seats on the Dayton City Commission will appear on ballots for Dayton voters.

The city commission will get at least one new face next year since City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss has entered the mayor’s race against incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. this November.

In today’s Ideas & Voices, hear from incumbent Commissioner Darryl Fairchild, and challengers Karen Wick, Darius Beckham, Charles Jacob Davis and Valerie Duncan on their plans for Dayton if elected.

Darius Beckham: 937 Day - A new tradition to celebrate Dayton

As someone who’s grown up in and grown with Dayton, I believe we deserve a moment each year to celebrate who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re headed. That’s why, if elected, I intend to help create and champion “937 Day”—an annual city-wide celebration on September 3 (9/3/7) dedicated to the spirit of our people, the strength of our small businesses, and the creativity of our artists.

937 Day would be a day where neighborhoods come alive with music, local vendors, food trucks, art, and joy. A day where we support small businesses, highlight local artists and performers, and raise funds to support youth programs that give our kids the resources and opportunities they deserve.

My vision is to work alongside community leaders, business owners, and everyday residents to shape this tradition together. Imagine local businesses offering “937 Day” specials, artists performing on neighborhood stages, and families gathering at community centers and parks across the city. Proceeds raised would go back into programs that support our youth — from afterschool enrichment to violence prevention to summer jobs.

Local businesses would be invited to play a vital role — through sponsorships, special events, and collaborations that both boost their visibility and deepen their connection to the community. We’ll build a citywide network of participants and work to amplify them with coordinated promotion and support.

937 Day is about pride, participation, and possibility. It reminds us that we don’t have to wait on outside solutions — we have what we need right here. I believe this kind of celebration can build unity, bring joy, and show the world that Dayton’s best days are still ahead.

Learn more about Darius Beckham on his campaign website: dariusfordayton.com

Jacob Davis: Revitalizing neighborhoods takes courage and leadership

Most candidates for public office claim to care about neighborhoods. But caring about neighborhoods must be more than a talking point during election season. Neighborhood revitalization takes real, meaningful solutions driven by courage, a bold vision, and leadership.

Sometimes the simplest solutions can help revitalize our neighborhoods. Consider litter removal. The Downtown Dayton Partnership employs ambassadors to clean up trash downtown. Neighborhoods do not have access to these resources, but they should. The City should establish a neighborhood-focused litter division within Public Works modeled after the downtown efforts. Dedicated city staff would visit neighborhoods daily to remove trash and litter. They would also provide stricter oversight and enforcement to help eliminate illegal dumping in our neighborhoods.

Revitalizing neighborhoods must go beyond demolishing vacant structures. Removing this blight is important, but it often leaves vacant lots sitting underutilized for years. The City must work with neighborhoods to redevelop lots into assets like community gardens or small parks.

There is also a need for quality, affordable housing in Dayton. Vacant lots could be transformed into affordable, single-family homes. The City should modernize zoning laws to encourage new types of affordable housing like “barndominiums” or tiny home developments. These alternatives are easier to build, maintain, and afford—key to stabilizing neighborhoods and promoting homeownership.

Revitalization also means trying new things. Dayton should adopt the “15-minute city” plan. This model focuses on ensuring residents can access essential services like grocery stores, schools, parks and recreation centers, and health facilities within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. The plan boosts equity, reduces car dependence, and improves overall quality of life. This model requires all of us to work together on a shared community vision.

Revitalizing neighborhoods is possible — but it requires a new leader with the courage to act.

Learn more about Jacob Davis on his campaign website: davisfordayton.com

Credit: Jennifer Schaaf Credit: Jennifer Schaaf

Valerie Duncan: Commitment to development downtown needs to be the same for neighborhoods

Working for the County and the City of Dayton for 31 years, I have acquired expertise in various areas of Municipal government.

The County, City officials, and other leadership have consulted me on my expertise on different issues, including fiscal and budgetary matters. I worked with the city departments to address the needs of the neighborhoods, small businesses, and Dayton residents.

Many issues need to be addressed and work on finding solutions for the problems. A couple of those issues are the condition of our neighborhoods and houses. An enormous number of dilapidated, boarded-up houses and fire piles are throughout Dayton. Good housing stock enhances our community and attracts people who want to work and live in Dayton. Blighted houses cause eyesores and pose health and safety issues.

There are several ways to get our housing stock back on track, but new leadership is required to implement these plans. As your City Commissioner, I would make stabilizing our neighborhoods our number one priority. The City Commission should make sure the funds and commitments are focused on these issues, and at the same time, create affordable housing and redevelopment for homeownership.

Major development is continuing to revitalize downtown Dayton. As a result, millions of dollars are being invested in downtown. The city’s commitment to development investment and efforts to revitalize neighborhoods needs to be the same. The City Commission is responsible for making decisions on the City’s budget that have an impact on the city development. As your Commissioner, I will ensure that the impact is equally widespread and inclusive of all of Dayton.

With my extensive work experience in public services, I am prepared to meet the tasks at hand. I envision the city as a community that works together to have a safe and stable environment to raise their families.

Learn more about Valerie Duncan on her campaign website: duncan4dayton.com

Darryl Fairchild: I will lead efforts to provide the support our youth need

Our 14,000 children deserve better. They deserve a community that keeps them safe, values them, nurtures them, teaches boundaries and offers opportunities to serve. These are among the 20 external assets identified by the Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets, which help build the 20 internal assets children need — motivation to learn, values like caring, integrity, and responsibility, social skills, and a sense of purpose. Yet we’ve failed to provide these external supports, and then blame our children for not having these internal strengths.

We must do better. In my next term, I will lead efforts to provide the support our youth need. The tragic loss of another young life is not a new issue — we’ve waited too long to act. Our children are beautiful and full of potential. They are not the problem. We are responsible for their well-being, and it’s time to do something meaningful and lasting.

We need an “all-hands-on-deck” approach, like what we saw with police reform. I propose five working groups: four focused on youth — 1) safe places (after-school and summer programs), 2) meaningful relationships (mentoring and community engagement), 3) sustainable funding, and 4) an alternate hub for DPS transportation —and one on downtown safety including the bus hub.

This effort would align and strengthen existing programs: City of Learners, the Peace Campaign, Cure Violence, and My Voice, My City, My Vision. It would be a collaborative initiative involving the city, youth, county, Dayton Public Schools, community organizations, businesses, the Dayton Metro Library, and neighborhood leaders.

Together, we can create a community that supports its children — and children who thrive and reflect the best of our city.

Learn more about Darryl Fairchild on his campaign website: fairchildfordayton.com

Karen Wick: Best solutions come when we bring people together

As a little girl with a paper route, I learned early on what it meant to be responsible to your neighbors and to show up every day – rain or shine.

That sense of service stayed with me as I raised my children here in Dayton. It guided me as a restaurant owner, where I have seen firsthand how small businesses are the backbone of our city.

And it has guided me for two terms on the Dayton School Board, where I’ve worked to turn big ideas into real results. I’m especially proud of our work renovating Welcome Stadium. This wasn’t just about creating a better facility for our students and preserving a piece of our city’s rich legacy. It’s about creating an economic engine that will benefit our entire community for years to come.

Now, I’m ready to bring that commitment of service to the Dayton City Commission. Throughout my career as a business owner and community leader, I’ve learned that the best solutions come when we bring people together, when we listen to all voices, and when we focus on getting things done rather than on politics.

One of my top priorities will be better investing in and supporting Dayton’s businesses. Our city is lucky to have both strong existing companies and innovative entrepreneurs looking to create the next big thing. By cutting red tape and improving city support for them, we can give our businesses and entrepreneurs the tools and opportunities they need to succeed and grow. As someone who has run a small business for 27 years, I know that when our businesses thrive, our entire city thrives.

It’s time for a new perspective leading our city. I’m running for City Commission because Dayton is positioned for amazing opportunities that can benefit all of our residents and we can’t afford to let those opportunities pass us by.

Learn more about Karen Wick on her campaign website: karenwick.com