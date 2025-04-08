Ohio election 2025: Here’s what will appear on local ballots in May 6 primary

Below is a list of races and issues on ballots in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Butler, Warren, Clark and Champaign counties.

Ohioans can cast a ballot early and in person through May 4. Election Day voting kicks off at 6:30 a.m. on May 6, and voters can find out their polling locations on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website or by contacting their local election board.

Here’s everything you need to know about your ballot this spring:

A statewide issue

Ohio Issue 2 will appear on all ballots statewide. Through an amendment to Ohio’s constitution, Issue 2 would give Ohio the power to issue $2.5 billion in bonds for the construction and repair of bridges, roads, water systems and other projects through a program called the State Capital Improvement Program.

These bonds would be used over a 10-year span, with no more than $250 million in bonds issued annually.

A “yes” vote is in favor of the constitutional amendment. A “no” vote would reject the amendment.

Issue 2 may be the only item on ballots for many voters this spring, but a slew of other local races could appear for other voters depending on where they reside.

Montgomery County

Five people who want one of two competitive seats on the Dayton City Commission will appear on ballots for Dayton voters.

The candidates are incumbent Commissioner Darryl Fairchild, and challengers Karen Wick, Darius Beckham, Charles Jacob Davis and Valerie Duncan.

The city commission will get at least one new face next year since City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss has entered the mayor’s race against incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. this November.

Multiple ballot issues will also appear on ballots in Montgomery County communities:

Huber Heights — 10-year, 0.25% income tax continuation for police, fire, EMS services and the general fund

West Carrollton — 5-year, 3.9-mill, renewal for fire and EMS services

Verona — An electric aggregation issue for retail electric customers

German Twp. — 10-year, 4-mill, additional fire and EMS levy

Jackson Twp. (unincorporated)— 5-year, 2-mill, renewal police levy

Beavercreek City School District — 37-year, 4.9-mill bond issue for constructing, furnishing and equipping a new high school campus for grades 9-12 and site improvements

Huber Heights School District — Continuing, 6.9-mill, additional levy for current expenses

Northmont City School District — 10-year, 3.44-mill, for avoiding operating deficit

Oakwood City School District — 33-year, 4.74-mill bond issue for reconstructing, renovating, constructing and improving school facilities

Jefferson Twp. Local School District — Continuing, 1.5% income tax for current expenses

Mad River Local School District — Continuing, 2.9-mill, additional property tax levy for general permanent improvements

New Lebanon Local School District — 5-year, 0.75% income tax for current expenses

A local liquor sale option will also appear on the ballot of some Trotwood residents.

Greene County

Jamestown — 5-year, 1.1-mill property tax renewal for current expenses

Sugarcreek Twp. — 5-year, 1-mill additional fire and EMA levy

Xenia Twp. — 5-year, 0.9-mill property tax renewal for streets, roads and bridges

Beavercreek City School District — 37-year, 4.9-mill bond issue for constructing, furnishing and equipping a new high school campus for grades 9-12 and site improvements

Miami County

Voters in Troy will decide on city leadership this primary. Three at-large city council representatives have expiring seats, with one newcomer trying to obtain one of them. Kay Friedly is challenging incumbents Todd Severt, Lynne Snee and Susan Westfall. All candidates are Republicans, meaning the race will be decided in the May 6 primary election.

Other seats also have contested races. A 3rd Ward race will feature Republican Madison Hickman and incumbent Sam Pierce, while Sherrie Foster is challenging incumbent Jeffrey Schilling for the 6th Ward seat.

Other levies and local issues will appear on Miami County ballots:

Troy-Miami County Public Library — 5-year, 1-mill, additional property tax levy for current expenses

Milton-Union School District — 5-year, 0.75% income tax

Newberry Twp. — 5-year, 3.5-mill replacement property tax for fire protection, ambulance, paramedic and other emergency medical services.

Bethel Schools: 5-year, 0.75% income tax renewal for current operating expenses

Tipp City Schools: 5-year, 2.97-mill, emergency property tax renewal for current expenses

Staunton Twp. (unincorporated) — 5-year, 4-mill property tax renewal for fire and emergency medical services

Warren County

Franklin — Continuing, 4.9-mill additional property tax levy for fire services

Harveysburg — 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax levy for police department vehicles, communications and other equipment

Harlan Twp. — 5-year, 3.5-mill additional property tax levy for fire services

Massie Twp. — 5-year, 1-mill property tax renewal for fire services

Clinton-Massie Local School District — 5-year, 1% earned income tax for current expenses

Franklin City School District — 5-year, 6.301-mill additional property tax levy for emergency requirements of the school district

Princeton City School District — 10-year, 6.61-mill additional property tax levy to avoid an operating deficit

MidPointe Library — 5-year, 0.75-mill, replacement levy

Some Carlisle voters may also see a local liquor option on their ballots for Sunday Sales at a local food market.

Butler County

Edgewood City School District — 5-year, 4.45-mill, substitute levy

Madison Local School District — 10-year, 4-mill, renewal levy

Princeton City School District — 10-year, 6.61-mill additional property tax levy to avoid an operating deficit

MidPointe Library — 5-year, 0.75-mill, replacement levy

Liberty Twp. voters may also see a local liquor option for Sunday sales at an area gas station.

Clark County

Clark County ballots will lack local candidate races. Springfield voters won’t decide on city leadership until this fall, with 4 candidates running for three seats in the city’s commission. Clark County voters will also decide on two municipal court races this year — one for the court’s clerk, another for a judge seat — but both are uncontested this primary season.

Several local issues will appear on Clark County ballots, however:

Enon – 5-year, 1.75-mill, additional, police levy

New Carlisle – 0.5% income tax continuation, for five years

New Carlisle – Charter amendment, 5.02: clarifying resolution vs. ordinance of council

New Carlisle – Charter amendment, 9.01: change to candidate petitions

New Carlisle – Charter amendment, 6.05-6.06: city manager role in hiring or firing administrators

Greenon Local Schools – 5-year, 2.78-mill, additional, permanent improvements/facilities

Tecumseh Local Schools – 5-year, 7-mill, renewal, emergency levy for operating expenses

Clark-Shawnee schools – 5-year, 1% income tax, additional, for operating expenses

Northeastern schools – 10-year, 1% income tax, renewal, for operating expenses

Pleasant Twp. – 5-year, 2-mill, additional, fire/EMS levy

Madison Twp. – 5-year, 2.5-mill renewal, EMS services levy

Mad River Twp. – 5-year, 0.8-mill, renewal, fire/EMS services levy

Three local options for permits to sell beer, wine, mixed beverages and spiritous liquor will also appear on some ballots in Springfield and Pike Twp.

Champaign County

A Champaign County Municipal Court race will see two Republicans face off. Voters can choose between Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi and Magistrate Gregory Harvey this May.

Other local issues will appear on ballots:

Graham Local School District — 5-year, 1% additional income tax request

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District — 15-year, 1% income tax renewal for current expenses

Triad Local School District — 5-year, 0.5% income tax renewal for current operating expenses

Goshen Twp., excluding Mechanicsburg — 5-year, 1-mill additional property tax levy for fire and EMS services

Rush Twp. — 5-year, 0.5-mill property tax levy renewal for maintaining and operating cemeteries

Voters in Rush Twp. may also see local liquor options for Sunday sales at area convenience stores.